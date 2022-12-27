1,000 homes in Notasulga without water after Christmas weekend freeze

About 1,000 homes in Notasulga ran out of water over Christmas weekend when plummeting winter temperatures led to a shortage from the Wall Street Water Authority.

Now the town is under a water boil advisory as officials from Notasulga and Macon County pass out bottled water to residents. While Notasulga sits in both Macon County and Lee County, no other communities in the immediate Auburn-Opelika area have reported water shortages.

The problems for Notasulga began on the day of Christmas Eve when a leak attributed to another system limited the supply coming into Wall Street Water Authority. The city on its website posted that nearby Tallassee was having trouble pumping water out of the Tallapoosa River.

Pipes burst in freezing temperatures as water expands as it freezes into ice, and burst pipes lead to spills that shorten supplies. Residents dripping their faucets to prevent freezes can also put a dent on water supply at the same time.

On Monday morning, Wall Street Water Authority ran out of water in its system and has since had to work to restore supply, while town authority turned to passing out bottled water to residents.

According to Notasulga mayor Tommy Miller, the Wall Street Water Authority has since fixed the supply issue that arose on Christmas Eve. However, it could still be several days before water is turned back on for all residents in Notasulga.

“I understand they have that corrected now, so water is going into Wall Street Water Authority’s tank in Reeltown,” Miller said Tuesday. “As soon as it gets up to 50% they'll open a valve and we'll start getting water. Hopefully that's late this afternoon or first thing in the morning.”

However, Miller cautions that once water gets to the town, it will still have to be chemically tested over the next few days to make sure it is safe to drink.

In the meantime, residents can pick up cases of bottled water at Notasulga Town Hall.

“We will continue to give drinking water out of here as long as we have it,” Miller said. “We got more water coming; should be here tomorrow. Right now, we do have plenty. We’ll just have to play it by ear.”

According to Richard Kearney, who is a supervisor at the Notasulga water department, the water distribution has been steady and gone well. He said cars have been coming to the town hall to pick up water since early Monday afternoon. Notasulga has gone through more than eight pallets of bottled water in that time.

“Yesterday about two o'clock we had a whole line of cars down the road backed up,” Kearney said. “Once those who are working get off work today it's gonna get much busier,” he added.

Notasulga is currently giving out two cases of water per household.

“We want to make sure everyone gets some water,” Kearney said.

Jan Fountain, the newly elected Macon County Commissioner for District 4, was on site Tuesday morning helping with the water distribution as well.

“We're doing everything we can to get citizens back to as normal as we can get them with the water situation,” Fountain said. “We’re here to give out water. They just need to come pick it up. If not, just let us know, we can get the water to them.”

According to Miller the water is there for whatever people need to use it for.

“We’ve got 1,023 water customers. They need this to drink, and the water can be used to shower with or do whatever,” he said.

He strongly cautions not to drink water from the tap. “They don't need to drink that water until it's safe, until we know it's safe. We have to be absolutely 100% sure.”

Notasulga was not the only town affected by the water loss. According to Miller, The Wall Street Water Authority also provides water to Tallassee, Eclectic, and Friendship, among other communities.

“You take on our side 1,000 customers running water at night, that's a lot of water,” Miller said. “That will itself drain a tank. When you got everybody running water from half a million-gallon tank, they can run a half a million gallons of water out in 24 hours down the drain. Well, you got water coming to you to replace what's going out. But then when you get shut off because you got the same thing happening with 1,900 customers on the Wall Street side. I don't know how many customers Tallassee’s got, but they also furnish water to Eclectic and Friendship. So, you are now you're talking about tens of thousands of people running water. You see what happens.”

In the meantime, Miller is cautioning residents to keep an eye on their pipes for potential leaks as the water gets ready to come back on in the next few days.

“A lot of people's got busted pipes… people have to be real diligent, even when we start getting water because the same thing can happen,” he said. “When they have a leak, they need to stop it, it's just that simple. We can't help what the weather does, and it's unusual to have this type of freeze, but it does have an effect.”