11th annual Polar Plunge raises over $7,400 for Special Olympics

Big-hearted Auburn and Opelika residents got cold and wet for a good cause at the 11th annual Polar Plunge this past Saturday. Participants braved the chilly waters of Samford Pool in Auburn in the heart of winter and raised $7,414 for the Lee County Special Olympics.

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing community support for the Lee County Special Olympics,” said Auburn Therapeutic Programs Coordinator Elizabeth Kaufman. “All of the funds raised last weekend stay right here in our community, helping support each of our brave athletes.”

Each year, Polar Plunge participants dive in and raise money for the Lee County Special Olympics while having a little bit of fun in the process. They raise money for the cause, dress up in costumes, and plunge right into the pool’s cold waters.

According to Kaufman, typically, between 50 and 100 people join in each year and raise thousands for the Special Olympics.

“These dollars raised allow us to purchase equipment and uniforms for our athletes,” Kaufman previously told Opelika-Auburn News. “It allows us to rent facilities as needed for practices. It allows us to rent and make travel arrangements and travel for scrimmages and events. And then we do save some of the dollars because every year we take a very big group of athletes to Troy for the state games. And then every four years we take a big group of athletes out of state for our national games.”

Residents come back to Samford Pool every winter to participate in the Polar Plunge. The Auburn University soccer team as well as other groups from the university usually join in each year.

Both Aubie and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders participated this year as well.

“A lot of individual citizens enjoy doing this and enjoy supporting the cause and they come annually,” Kauffman said. “So it’s really fun to see people get creative with their costumes year after year and come support a great cause.”

The Polar Plunge event originally started at a local resident’s backyard swimming pool, but quickly grew in popularity and was moved to Samford pool.

“Ryan Molt started it in his backyard 11 years ago, and he still helps with the event to this day,” Kaufman said. “We have been plunging ever since.”