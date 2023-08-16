Four Russell County residents and 11 staff members at an Opelika veterinary clinic have been exposed to rabies after a stray cat attacked a dog in the Hurtsboro area in early August.

Dr. Buddy Bruce with the Animal Health Center in Opelika said the cat died in quarantine. It tested positive for rabies on Aug 11.

“They’re all fine,” said Bruce, the Lee County rabies officer. “Of the 11 that were exposed at the clinic, four of them had already received vaccinations pre-exposure for rabies. All they had to do was get two doses of vaccine.”

All 15 people who were exposed were sent to East Alabama Medical Center for post-exposure prophylactic treatment the same day. The four Russell County residents were all family members. At least one was exposed to the rabies virus by pulling the cat off the dog.

Of the 11 veterinary staff members who were exposed, one was bitten by the cat. The other 10 were exposed indirectly.

Bruce stressed the importance of vaccines to protect pets and people. The dog, as well as its owner’s other pets were previously vaccinated for rabies.

Bruce said the family animals received a rabies vaccine booster after the exposure as well. He said the rabid cat had been hanging around the family’s property in Hurtsboro for several weeks before the attack happened. He said the dog’s owner had to pull the cat off his pet during the attack.

“In the process of getting the cat off of the dog, the dog was exposed and the owner was exposed,” Bruce said. “They got the cat and put it in a cage and they presented it to a local hospital.”

Bruce did not name which Opelika veterinary hospital the cat was taken to.

In addition to the Hurtsboro cat incident, there have also been four rabies cases discovered in raccoons in the Loachapoka area recently. The cat and racoon cases are unrelated.

“Its not uncommon to have a large group of raccoons that potentially have rabies,” Bruce said. “This number is not out of the ordinary.”

Raccoons, due to their social nature, are the number one animal in Alabama to contract and spread rabies. Over 50% of rabies cases in the state are in found in the animal.

Bruce said no people or pets were reported to be exposed to the raccoons. However, he added people should be cognizant of raccoons potentially exposing family pets and children to the virus. Odd raccoon behavior including being out in daylight could be a sign of rabies.

Bruce added when a person is scratched, bitten, or gets saliva in the face from a wild animal, you should assume you have been exposed to rabies. He said simply waking up and seeing a bat flying around your room is considered rabies exposure.

“The key part of it is to wash the wound with soap and water and flush it out real well. That really, really reduces the chances of getting and contracting rabies,” he said. “Then seek medical attention because you may need a tetanus booster as well as post exposure prophylactic treatment for rabies.”