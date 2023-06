Update: The scene of the wreck was cleaned up and the roadway was cleared by late Monday morning.

Original story: An 18-wheeler turned over at the I-85 southbound entrance ramp at Exit 62 in Opelika, according to Opelika police.

Mulch spilled across the roadway when the truck overturned, authorities said. Crews are on scene for clean up.

Opelika police said it is currently unknown how long the roadway will be closed. They ask the public to expect delays and to take alternate routes.