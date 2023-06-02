The City of Opelika will be hosting the 2023 Junior Boys World Series at West Ridge Park July 21-26.

Eleven state championship baseball teams along with the host team, Opelika, will compete for the World Series championship title. View the tournament bracket on the DBB website.

Those teams will be coming from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

All 12 teams will participate in a pre-tournament event and opening ceremony, which will include recognition of the teams and coaches.

After working their way through a double-elimination style bracket, the final two teams will compete in the championship game scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2023 Junior Boys World Series to our area,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We know the players, families and fans are going to enjoy the warmth of our family atmosphere and genuine spirit of hospitality.”

The Junior Boys World Series event is produced by DB Baseball, Inc., a youth baseball program for boys ages 13-14. The event is sponsored by the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department and Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

Commissioner and CEO J. Sandy Jones said Opelika is a wonderful location for our World Series.

"The city of Opelika and AO Tourism have created a strong partnership. We look forward to working with AO Tourism’s Anthony Terling, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, city officials, and the great community," Jones said.