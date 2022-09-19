3 friends want to bring a self-pour, family-friendly taproom to Auburn. Here's how it would work

Three Auburn men are in the process of establishing The Plains Taproom, a bar in downtown Auburn that will allow patrons to pour their own drinks.

Dion Peoples got the idea when he visited a self-pour taproom in Orange Beach, and he started looking at possible sites in Auburn and researching the technology that would be required.

He shared the idea with Justin Alexander. Each of them have a daughter with Down Syndrome, and their families became close friends about eight years ago.

Alexander thought it sounded “amazing,” and both men asked Scott Brown, who owns a homebrew store in Opelika called Whistle Stop and Brew, to join them as a co-owner.

Brown said he’d seen “self-pour type places before and considered it briefly” for his Opelika store. He also thought it was “the right type of venue and space for Auburn.” He jumped on board.

The Plains Taproom will be at 200 West Glenn Suite 200, near Tropical Smoothie Café and Waffle House in downtown Auburn.

The Auburn Planning Commission reviewed the request on Sept. 8 and has passed it to the Auburn City Council, which will vote on it on Sept. 20.

Peoples, Alexander and Brown envision the bar as a place where the entire family can hang out on Auburn University game days.

They plan to offer 40 kinds of beer and wine, as well as non-alcoholic beverages including craft sodas, kombucha and sparkling water.

“Our business model is more of a family style since we’re not serving liquor,” Alexander said. “Kids can come in, and we won’t be classified as a lounge. We’ll have games for kids and for adults, couch seating and more of a laid-back environment.”

He said the vibe will be “kind of like a taproom meets coffee shop.”

Peoples said he hopes everyone will feel welcome there.

“From grad students on up to young professionals to families, we really want to make it approachable to everyone, even people who many not drink alcohol,” Peoples said. “It’s really a place for people who enjoy craft alcoholic beverages to come, but also their friends who may not drink can also come hang out.”

They plan to have a small stage for live acoustic music and to also serve food.

How it works

The self-pour system prevents customers from waiting in line for drinks or to settle their tab, and it also lets them sample a few ounces.

“It’s free rein to taste as you go and not be committed to 16 ounces of something that you may or may not like,” Peoples said.

An employee will scan the customer’s ID and credit card and then give them a smart card that uses radio-frequency identification technology. The customer can then go to the beer wall, select a glass and put the card in the slot above the tap.

There will be 40 taps to choose from and 20 screens with information about the beverage including the alcohol content and price per ounce.

“It charges you by the ounce, so if you just want to taste an ounce of this type of beer or wine, you can do so and not have to pay full price for a whole cup and not like it,” Alexander said.

The self-pour technology also comes with safety features to prevent over-imbibing. Each customer is capped off at two drinks, depending on the ABV.

Once a customer reaches the two-drink threshold, the card will lock, Peoples said. If the customer wants more to drink, they have to go back to a staff member who will reevaluate them and possibly allow them to get two more drinks.

“It’s a more controlled, safer way to avoid people over-consuming and just being responsible as a business to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Peoples said.

“It also cuts down on underage drinking because the only way you’re getting an RFID card is if we swipe your ID and make sure you’re over 21,” Alexander added. “Plus being self-serve, it gives the employees more time to walk around, talk to customers and keep eyes on who’s drinking and who’s not.”

If their plan gets approved by the Auburn City Council, they will get started on renovating and remodeling the space the next day, Peoples said.