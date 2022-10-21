30 years in the making: Opelika native Adam Hood debuting at Grand Ole Opry

Country singer-songwriter and Opelika native Adam Hood will be living out one of his dreams by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night.

For Hood, performing on the Opry stage has been something he’s worked towards for about 30 years.

“I’ve just associated it with a big pat on the back. The fact that something as historical as the Opry would welcome someone like me on the stage to play my songs, and I mean everybody’s done it, everybody that people remember from Hank Williams to Garth Brooks,” Hood said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

Hood will perform on Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. along with artists Lauren Alaina, Bill Anderson, Gary Mule Deer, Dustin Lynch, Opry Square Dancers, Darius Rucker and Jeannie Seely.

The two performances can be streamed on the Opry network Circle or on social platforms including Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube. The radio station WSM will also be broadcasting.

Music journey

Hood, 47, was born and raised in Opelika where he graduated from Opelika High School in 1993 and began his music career.

He said he decided to pursue music after his parents stuck a guitar in his hand. It was one of the toys around his home that he picked up the most, and eventually he took lessons and started performing.

At the age of 13, Hood started playing on Wednesday nights at youth group at First Baptist Church in Opelika. By the age of 16, he got his first paying gig at a local restaurant called Breezeway.

One thing led to another and he started booking gigs for fraternity and sorority parties in Auburn and for other local venues. While he mostly sang covers of songs, he was also working on writing his own.

Between 2003 and 2004, Hood went to Birmingham and created an EP, an extended play record that contains more songs than a single but less than an album.

“That was the beginning of the recording for me. I had four songs to sell to people, and that got me a deal on Dell computers, that got me a tour,” Hood said.

The tour then led Hood to an opportunity to go to Los Angeles in 2007 to record an album called “Different Groove.”

Hood has traveled all over the country and has spent a lot of his time performing in Texas over the past 20 years. One night while performing at a bar in Texas, Hood met Miranda Lambert, a Grammy award winning country music singer and songwriter.

“Her and her mother were on vacation and their car had broken down, so they had no option but to stay the night in this town that we were in in Texas,” Hood said. “The bar that they walked into was a bar that we were playing at.”

Hood said Lambert stayed after he was finished performing. She introduced herself, he gave her one of his CDs, and a week later, Lambert’s mother called to ask Hood to come play at a birthday party.

Since then Hood and Lambert became friends and collaborated together on different projects. Hoods fifth studio album and newest release “Bad Days Better” features Lambert in a song called “Harder Stuff.”

“She’s been a really supportive person for at least the past decade,” Hood said about Lambert.

Hood now lives in Northport with his wife Britni and two of their three children – Drue, 6, and Edie, 4. Their oldest daughter Ashlyn, 24, lives in Opelika.

For the past 15 years, Hood has been traveling to Nashville to write songs, record albums and work with other country stars.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” Hood said. “From when I was in high school, I knew I wanted to write songs for people. That was kind of what my heroes did.”

Hood has helped write songs for dozens of country music stars like Lambert, Little Big Town, Travis Tritt, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack, Brent Cob and more.

“It’s a blessing to be able to say that I’ve met and been able to collaborate with a lot of folks,” Hood said. “They’ve all really meant so much in different avenues and aspects of me doing what I do.”

While Hood loves playing music, he said he’s more interested in the creativity and artistry of the writing process. Hood said most of his songs are inspired by his surroundings and his experience growing up in Opelika.

Community

Hood said the support from his family and the community he grew up in encouraged him to believe in himself.

“I think my mother probably made the payments on the first three vehicles that I ran the tires off of traveling all over the place,” he said. “In high school when I played, my parents never missed a show.”

Within the music industry, Hood said the answer is no 98% of the time.

“There’s a lot of people that tell you ‘no’ to your songs and to your shows and things like that, so you just kind of have to learn nobody’s gonna believe in you more than you believe in yourself and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have believed in myself if I didn’t have people surrounding me to let me know that that was a smart move, and to have people say, ‘you should believe in yourself because we do,’” he continued.

Tony Brook, 63, of Waverly, is a country musician and songwriter who has toured the United States and Europe and has seven full-length records. He met Hood in the early 90s at a music venue in Auburn.

“I remember seeing him play out there when he was just getting started, and you could tell that he had a lot of talent,” Brook said.

Chris Posey, 44, of Nectar, is another musician and songwriter, who got to know Hood after meeting at a music venue in Auburn in the late 90s. Posey has released two country music albums.

“We just got to talking one night and next thing you know we started doing gigs together. He’s been one of my best friends ever since,” Posey said.

Over the years, Hood, Brook and Posey not only became friends but performed at the same venues and wrote songs together.

Hood and Brook wrote a song called “Mother Nature, Father Earth” and Hood and Posey wrote the songs “Two Devils” and “Nobody Talks About Us.”

“He’s worked hard and created a really big following in the Red Dirt music scene out in Texas and Oklahoma in that neck of the woods,” Brook said about Hood. “He’s really worked his butt off to get where he’s at and deserves all the credit in the world.”

Posey added that Hood is the hardest-working musician he knows. In 2006, when the two were living together in Auburn, Posey said Hood spent every hour of his free time putting pen to paper.