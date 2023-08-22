For the 30th year in a row, the Beat Bama Food Drive will be partnering with the Food Bank of East Alabama this fall as the two organizations continue to fight food insecurity.

Since its inception in 1994, the BBFD has brought in over 4.5 million pounds of food for the Food Bank, which serves a seven-county area and thousands of families that don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

An idea conceived by former director of the Food Bank of West Alabama Craig Young, each year the BBFD at Auburn University and Beat Auburn Beat Hunger at Alabama partner in a “competitive” drive to raise awareness at the growing number of food insecure families in Alabama and collect thousands of pounds of food to feed those families. In 2022, the two drives combined to raise over 295-times more food than when the drive began in 1994, but with food insecurity on the rise across the state, the organization looks to surpass that mark again in 2023.

In 1995, the Beat Bama Food Drive was in its second year with the Food Bank of East Alabama. Martha Henk had just been hired as the food bank’s new executive director, its sixth in three years. That year, the drive collected 567 pounds of food. The Food Bank of West Alabama’s Beat Auburn Beat Hunger drive gathered over 5,000 pounds of food.

In 2022, Justin King was in his third year at with the BBFD and served as the vice president of administration. That year, the Beat Bama Food Drive “lost” to the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger drive, but it was a record-setting year for both schools. Alabama brought in a record 565,983 pounds for the Food Bank of West Alabama, while Auburn smashed its own goal of 400,000 pounds with 550,117 pounds of food.

In total, the competitive drive brought in over 1.1 million pounds of food to serve several communities in need. All of the drives dating back to its inception in 1994 have brought in 9.4 million pounds of food, equal to 7.8 million meals.

King was elected president in March of 2023. Serving his community has always been important to King. He joined the organization the moment he arrived on campus in 2020, when COVID-19 severely limited the contact the drive could have with the community.

“I’ve always been dedicated to service throughout my life,” King said. “Food insecurity is really big in the state of Alabama. And so I had some great leaders in my life that guided me to that in Auburn. Getting there as a freshman, it was really a perfect fit for me with that passion for service.”

Under Henk, the Food Bank of East Alabama has grown exponentially alongside the BBFD. During her first year, she worked with around 15 partner agencies in the seven-county area to distribute around 400,000 pounds of food on a less than- $100,000 budget. Now, she is working with a budget of $12 million and almost 210 partner agencies.

By the end of 2023, Henk estimates the food bank will have distributed over 5 million pounds to the seven counties in their service area. However, that growth at the food bank has coincided with the rise of food insecurity in the state.

“I think if we got closer to 6 million, we’d be getting closer to really meeting our agencies’ needs,” Henk said. “When I started working at the food bank, they estimated that the food insecurity rate in Alabama was one out of 11 people living in the state. It’s now actually, in much of our service area, closer to one out of every five and in fact, with children, it’s one out of every four.”

According to statistics provided by the Food Bank of East Alabama, there are 23,990 people in Lee County that struggle with food insecurity. Across the seven county area, the number of people facing hunger issues would fill three-fourths of Jordan-Hare Stadium. According to Feeding America, Alabama has the fourth-highest hunger rate in the U.S.

With the 30th BBFD coming up, King says the team is ready to soar past last year’s goal, not to beat Alabama, but to help those in need.

“We’re fighting food insecurity. So if it’s a chip on the shoulder to help feed people, definitely,” King said of last year’s record breaking number. “We strive to improve every year and we’ve continuously gotten better throughout the past couple of years. And we plan on improving that this year.”

King led the BBFD during the SEC Food Drive, where the organization raised over 70,000 pounds of food for the Auburn Campus Food Pantry. He believes the momentum from that will carry over into this year’s BBFD.

For Henk, it could not come at a better time. The Food Bank of East Alabama has been struggling to fill its inventory over the summer, and Henk said her team has turned to buying groceries just to meet the bare minimum of what the over 200 partner-agencies need.

This week, another truck carrying over 42,000 pounds of food will arrive at the Food Bank, and it will cost the organization $50,000, money that is drying up as COVID-19 relief ends across the U.S. The food bank is also facing shortages of specific items.

“Anything that has protein in it is highly desirable. And that could be anything from you know, canned tuna or chicken,” Henk said. “We are really low on canned goods and some of our food pantries aren’t able to store perishable food… canned goods are probably the biggest need at this point.”

The projected start date for the 30th BBFD is September 29, and it is scheduled to run until 11:59 p.m. on November 16. Both dates are still subject to change.