41 new jobs coming to Opelika as HL Mando America Corporation and Car Tech plan to expand

The Opelika City Council approved two economic development resolutions on Tuesday night that will bring a total of 41 new jobs to the area.

HL Mando America Corporation, a manufacturing company that produces brake calipers and suspension systems, will be investing $11.1 million to upgrade their current facility and create 26 new jobs.

The resolution presented to the council states that the project is estimated to be placed in service by Dec. 31, 2024.

“We are extremely honored by HL Mando’s continued confidence in Opelika and the additional investment in our area,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “This company is one of our largest manufacturing employers and we appreciate the employment opportunities for our citizens.”

City of Opelika Economic Development Director Lori Huguley added: “We are appreciative of HL Mando’s additional investment in Opelika. They are a valued community partner and we are glad to support their continued growth and success.”

Mando Corporation is a South Korean company based in Seoul and operates on a global scale with 20 manufacturing plants and 18 R&D centers in 10 different countries. Worldwide, Mando employs over 11,700 associates.

The company’s North American headquarters is in Opelika located on 4201 Northpark Drive.

“Mando Corporation is one of the leading automotive parts manufacturers in the world, specializing in internationally competitive state-of-the-art chassis components and systems,” the release said. “Through its extensive research and development, Mando has succeeded in becoming the first manufacturer in Korea to develop advanced products such as ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), CDC (Continuous Damping Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and EPS (Electric Power Steering).”

At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday the council approved tax abatements and exemptions for the Mando America Corporation.

The council also approved tax abatements and exemptions for Car Tech, a manufacturing company that produces automotive parts located in Opelika’s Fox Run Business Park. Car Tech is a Tier 1 supplier for BMW Group.

Car Tech plans to invest $18.3 million to expand the current facility by 85,800 square feet for warehouse and production space and additional manufacturing equipment. This will also open up positions for 15 new employees.

“We are so fortunate to have Car Tech here,” Fuller stated. “Opelika is clearly focused on providing opportunities for our current businesses to grow and bring additional good paying jobs to our community.”

Huguley added: “Car Tech is a great community partner. It is a great testament to our workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here.”

“Our continued growth has come from both new customers and existing customers,” Car Tech Plant Manager Shea Phillips said in a release. “Currently Car Tech employs 115 employees and this expansion will create 15 new team member positions which will fill warehousing, production and technical positions within the company.”