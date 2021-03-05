"48 Hours" to highlight story of Aniah Blanchard and her family's fight for justice

The story of the murder of Aniah Blanchard and her family’s battle for justice will be highlighted on a popular national television show Saturday.

CBS News’ “48 Hours” will air “Fighting for Aniah” Saturday at 9 p.m. CBS News special correspondent James Brown and 48 Hours investigate the disappearance and murder of the Southern Union student and her family’s quest for justice, CBS News said in a news release.

“Brown and 48 Hours report the story through interviews with Blanchard’s family, close friends and more,” the release reads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blanchard was last seen alive in October 2019 in Auburn. Her remains were not located until Nov. 25, 2019, in the 38000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter.

Ibraheem Yazeed, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of Blanchard. He was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping after an investigation revealed that Yazeed forced Blanchard into her own vehicle against her will, according to previous reports.

A bill named in Blanchard’s honor passed the Alabama House of Representatives in February. The Alabama House of Representatives passed HB131 in a 102-0 vote and HB130 in a 101-0 vote to move Aniah’s Law to the Alabama Senate at a later date.