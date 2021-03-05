"48 Hours" to highlight story of Aniah Blanchard and her family's fight for justice

The story of the murder of Aniah Blanchard and her family’s battle for justice will be highlighted on a popular national television show Saturday.
CBS News’ “48 Hours” will air “Fighting for Aniah” Saturday at 9 p.m. CBS News special correspondent James Brown and 48 Hours investigate the disappearance and murder of the Southern Union student and her family’s quest for justice, CBS News said in a news release.
“Brown and 48 Hours report the story through interviews with Blanchard’s family, close friends and more,” the release reads.
Blanchard was last seen alive in October 2019 in Auburn. Her remains were not located until Nov. 25, 2019, in the 38000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter.
Ibraheem Yazeed, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of Blanchard. He was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping after an investigation revealed that Yazeed forced Blanchard into her own vehicle against her will, according to previous reports.
A bill named in Blanchard’s honor passed the Alabama House of Representatives in February. The Alabama House of Representatives passed HB131 in a 102-0 vote and HB130 in a 101-0 vote to move Aniah’s Law to the Alabama Senate at a later date.
Aniah’s Law consists of two measures: HB131, a constitutional amendment giving judges the power to deny bail for 13 first-degree felonies, and HB130, a full list of these charges. As Alabama law stands, bond can only be denied in cases of capital murder.