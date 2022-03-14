7-year-old girl dies in mobile home fire in Waverly

A 7-year-old girl died in a mobile home fire in Waverly, Ala., on Sunday morning.

Gene Manning, Lee County assistant coroner, said the death of Victoria Frazier and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

“We do know that there were a few space heaters in the residence, but they’re not sure what exactly caused it yet," Manning said.

Manning said he believed the other residents - Frazier’s great grandmother, her grandmother and a 12-year-old sibling – escaped out the windows.

“There was so much fire that they were unable to get back to the girl," Manning said. "She was found probably 4 or 5 feet from the exit.”

He said smoke inhalation could be the cause of death. “Typically in situations like this smoke inhalation usually renders the person unresponsive and they usually die from smoke inhalation,” Manning said. “That’s usually what happens, but we haven’t gotten anything definite from the medical examiner yet.”

Manning said that when he responded to the scene Sunday morning on Lee Road 453 Sunday, the fire was already suppressed by three area fire departments, Southwest Volunteer Fire, Farmville Volunteer Fire and Auburn Fire. He said the fire had consumed most of the double-wide mobile home.

Frazier’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics and the postmortem exam was finished Monday morning. Manning said they haven’t yet received a report of the results.