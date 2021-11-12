"A big step in the right direction": Auburn University breaks ground on NPHC Legacy Plaza

Auburn University hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza on Friday.
“This is to make sure the people know that we have this important council on our campus and let people know that our Auburn family welcomes everyone,” said Bobby Woodard, senior vice president of student affairs at Auburn.
Woodard said that this process was a student-led project and has received an “overwhelming” amount of support from students.
“Over 600 donors, either individuals, student organizations or groups on campus that don’t typically donate, found time and the resources to donate,” Woodard said. “They gave a total of $31,000.”
Construction for the Legacy Plaza will begin in 2022 after Parker Hall is torn down.
The NPHC is made up of nine African-American fraternities and sororities, and Woodard said there will be 6-foot-high markers for each organization, space for the organizations to have events, and will be a place for members to come back to.
“It’s making people feel like they're valued and that they’re members of our Auburn family,” Woodard said.
Student project leader Julius Hammond, a 2019 Auburn graduate, put in a lot of work to make this project possible.
While attending Auburn, Hammond was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Omicron Kappa Chapter and was the NPHC president in 2017 and 2018.
Hammond said that for a long time NPHC students wanted to have some type of marker on campus and the opportunity came for him to push forward the idea.
“This is something we’d all agree is overdue. We’re excited,” he said. “We wanted to provide a place where students can learn and be educated as well as come together.”
“These kids worked awfully hard for a long period of time,” said Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University. “It shows tremendous leadership to come in, have a vision and to carry the vision all the way through.”
Senior Jackson Thomas is the current NPHC president at Auburn and is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Omicron Kappa Chapter.
“This is a big step in the right direction," Thomas said. "Auburn has one of the lowest diversity rates in the SEC, so this is breaking that barrier to bring more inclusion and more minority students to the Auburn family."
Auburn alumnus Linwood Moore pledged Kappa Alpha Psi at Auburn University in 1974, graduated in 1977 and is now a member of the Black Alumni Council. He also the first Black cheerleader at Auburn University.
“This means a lot," Moore said, "not just for me, but for all African-American students past, present and future.
“The Legacy Plaza represents our history and culture, and it’s also important for the campus because it lets students know that this is a welcoming environment.”
As a member of the Black Alumni Council, he has been tracking the progress of this project and drove from Marlboro, Md., to support the groundbreaking ceremony.
Another Auburn alumna, Ayanna Card, came from Atlanta, Ga., to support the project and to enjoy Black Alumni Weekend.
Card became a member of Delta Sigma Theta when she attended Auburn University in 1995 and was NPHC president in 1996.
“Anything that helps us with diversity and allows us to come together as people of all nationalities and all races is always going to be good,” she said.
Card said it’s special to see these dreams fulfilled.
“Most of the things that are happening now are things that we were talking about and wanting while I was in school,” Card said. “We have to make sure that we are allowing people of color to have the same experience.”