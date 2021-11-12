"A big step in the right direction": Auburn University breaks ground on NPHC Legacy Plaza

While attending Auburn, Hammond was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Omicron Kappa Chapter and was the NPHC president in 2017 and 2018.

Hammond said that for a long time NPHC students wanted to have some type of marker on campus and the opportunity came for him to push forward the idea.

“This is something we’d all agree is overdue. We’re excited,” he said. “We wanted to provide a place where students can learn and be educated as well as come together.”

“These kids worked awfully hard for a long period of time,” said Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University. “It shows tremendous leadership to come in, have a vision and to carry the vision all the way through.”

Senior Jackson Thomas is the current NPHC president at Auburn and is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Omicron Kappa Chapter.

“This is a big step in the right direction," Thomas said. "Auburn has one of the lowest diversity rates in the SEC, so this is breaking that barrier to bring more inclusion and more minority students to the Auburn family."

Auburn alumnus Linwood Moore pledged Kappa Alpha Psi at Auburn University in 1974, graduated in 1977 and is now a member of the Black Alumni Council. He also the first Black cheerleader at Auburn University.