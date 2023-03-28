Friendship Circle, a Michigan nonprofit organization that supports those with special needs, is holding a contest called the Great Bike Giveaway, which gives winners an adaptive bike that’s best suited for them.

One contestant is a 6-year-old from the Auburn-Opelika area, Emmett Belcher, who was born with a rare genetic brain malformation called Hemimegalencephally. When Belcher was 7 months old, he needed to have extreme brain surgery called hemispherectomy to stop the 20-plus daily seizures he experienced.

Annie Campbell, Belcher’s mother and a professor of fine arts and ceramics at Auburn University, stated that the surgery and the seizures had serious impacts on her son including cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, apraxia, vision loss and autism-like traits.

Still, Campbell said, “Emmett is a bright and beautiful little human and loves adventure!”

Wednesday at noon is the last day to vote for Belcher to receive a Freedom Concepts ET2611 Tandem bike from the giveaway. Fundraising will continue into April, and winners will be announced after fundraising ends.

There are three different ways to win a bike or trike: anyone with 50 or more votes is entered into a drawing for their category, the person with the most votes is automatically awarded a bike, anyone that raises 100% of the funds will receive a bike and anyone in the top five that has raised at least half of the cost for a bike might receive one with the help of leftover scholarship funds from last year.

The total cost for this Tandem bike is about $5,850. As of Monday afternoon, Campbell has received $3,121 in donations.

Campbell said they’ve already received 50 votes, so they are entered into the drawing. They currently hold the fifth spot and have raised half of the cost for the bike, but Campbell said they will need more votes to hold the top-five position.

Campbell found out about the bike giveaway from another mother in a social media group for parents with children that have the same condition as Belcher. She saw that there were multiple categories with different types of bikes and decided to enter for her son.

With his current tricycle, Campbell said they strap her son in using whatever they have, they use a rope to pull him and he isn’t able to go very fast. Belcher is also outgrowing his trike, which is non-adaptive.

“We saw the tandem bike. We’re like this is awesome because he’s really sensory seeking and he loves swinging really fast and high and getting pulled in the wagon really fast,” Campbell said. “We’d be able to actually bike with speed and it has all the harnesses and everything.”

The Freedom Concepts ET2611 Tandem is a bike built for two. It’s lightweight and easy-to-control, and the rear-steering system allows the driver to make precise maneuvers and turn sharply from the back, according to the website.

“The front rider, whether visually or physically challenged, can still enjoy all the benefits of cycling, including reciprocal movement of the legs and the fresh breeze in their face,” the website said. “Additionally, the rear rider has full control over the front rider’s pedals – with the ability to engage or disengage the pedals with the flick of a switch.”

Each Tandem is equipped with supportive seating systems that accommodate children or adults as well as several quick-release devices. Campbell said it will allow her son to get reciprocal motion in his legs, which is good for muscles and brain muscle connection. Belcher will also be able to ride the bike up into adulthood.

“It’d really be a game-changer for our outdoor recreation abilities,” Campbell said. “We were hiking when he was little as long as we could carry him in a pack, but as soon as he was over five, he was a little heavy for that.”

The family has had to adjust to taking short nature walks.

If they were to receive a tandem bike, the family would have the freedom to explore nature more, especially as trails are beginning to become more accessible. Campbell hopes to be able to go on biking camping trips with her husband Ben and her two sons Emmett and Aldo, who is 1 year old.

“(Aldo) is gonna grow up seeing Emmett being able to go camping go cycling with us. He’s gonna be able to see this is what it’s like when a person with a disability has the accommodations they need to be able to participate,” Campbell said.

Spending time outdoors has always been an important activity for their family.

“It’s scientifically proven to increase mood and decrease depression…,” she said. “If (Emmett) is indoors for more than like three hours he gets really antsy, and he goes to the door. He’s nonverbal, but he communicates for sure.”

Visit www.greatbikegiveaway.com/Abikeforemmett before Wednesday at noon to vote for Belcher or to make a donation toward the cost of the bike.