A break between semesters at Auburn means free parking downtown

With another Auburn University summer semester wrapping up, the city has announced there will be free parking in downtown Auburn.

From now until Aug. 15, on-street parking in downtown Auburn, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and the Gay Street Parking Lot will be free.

“After getting foot surgery, free parking will be a lot easier to access the food and stores downtown,” said Makenna Collick, an AU student.

The Wright Street Parking Deck will still be $1 per hour 24/7, or $15 per day.

“It would make it more accessible for customers to get in and out of places," said Tanner Nolen, an employee at Toomer's Drugs. "They don’t have to decide if it’s worth going somewhere based if they wanna pay for parking.”

Find more info about parking in downtown Auburn, go to auburnalabama.org/downtown-parking.