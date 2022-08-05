 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A break between semesters at Auburn means free parking downtown

  • Updated
  • 0
toomer's.jpg

There will be free parking downtown Auburn from Aug. 5-15. 

 LAUREN JOHNSON

With another Auburn University summer semester wrapping up, the city has announced there will be free parking in downtown Auburn. 

From now until Aug. 15, on-street parking in downtown Auburn, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and the Gay Street Parking Lot will be free. 

“After getting foot surgery, free parking will be a lot easier to access the food and stores downtown,” said Makenna Collick, an AU student. 

The Wright Street Parking Deck will still be $1 per hour 24/7, or $15 per day. 

“It would make it more accessible for customers to get in and out of places," said Tanner Nolen, an employee at Toomer's Drugs. "They don’t have to decide if it’s worth going somewhere based if they wanna pay for parking.” 

Find more info about parking in downtown Auburn, go to auburnalabama.org/downtown-parking.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No more monkeys jumping on the bed! Check out this amazing video from a hospital in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert