Auburn University Dance Marathon held its annual event on Saturday, and students revealed the organization raised a total of $276,237 for The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Auburn University joined the nationwide dance marathon movement in 2011 to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital in the community. Piedmont Columbus Regional, located in Columbus, Ga., serves 21 surrounding counties in Georgia and Alabama.

The Auburn students raised money and awareness throughout a year-long time frame and ended with the 12 hour long event where they stay on their feet dancing in celebration and dancing for those who can’t.

According to a release from the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, AUDM has raised over $3.3 million since Auburn students started doing the annual dance marathon 12 years ago.

The funds the hospital received this year will be used to help the hospital “continue to transform healthcare for the children of the Chattahoochee Valley – ensuring they can receive care close to home with family and loved ones by their side,” the release said.

“AUDM is such a special program because these college students work tirelessly throughout the year to help us make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Jessie Brown said in a release. Brown is the Children’s Miracle Network Officer with the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

“Hundreds of students came together and not only raised an incredible amount of funds but also showered our Miracle Families with so much love and support,” Brown continued. “We can’t wait to continue to see what these students accomplish for our local kids in the years to come.”

Maddie Lunday, a senior majoring in health services administration, is the president of the Auburn University Dance Marathon. She said being able to make this donation is indescribable.

“It just means so much that we’re able to impact something that helps so many children and so many families,” she said.

Lunday, 21, has had a long history working with dance marathon organizations. Starting as a junior at Gulf Breeze High School in Florida, Lunday got involved and fell in love with the cause, the people and the organization.

“I knew coming to Auburn that I wanted to get involved with Auburn University Dance Marathon,” she said.

Throughout her four years at Auburn, Lunday has held different leadership positions. As a freshman she joined the freshman committee then the fundraising committee. She became the director of fundraising her sophomore year then the vice president of finance her junior year.

She said becoming the president of the organization this year was a dream come true.

“I would not be in this position without the people encouraging me and mentoring me within this organization professionally and personally,” Lunday said. “It’s such a strong community of like-minded people, and they just have made me a better person, a better friend and a more selfless, servant-hearted leader.”

This student led organization includes more than 160 staff members.

“Everyone just cares so much about it, and it’s just so surreal to have people who truly dedicate their lives to something that’s beyond themselves,” Lunday said.

This year the dance marathon event was held in Auburn University’s Student Center Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 818 participants signed up to attend including Auburn students, alumni, other community members and Miracle Families, which Lunday said are families who’ve benefited from the hospital’s care.

The event management team spent a year preparing to make the event special. The team was led by vice president of operations Sarah Bratton with the help of two directors of event management Sam Laggan and Hailey DeFreese.

“This year was different, in terms of the past couple years, I felt like this was the most normal year post COVID,” Lunday said. “So everything was just felt bigger, better, more organized, just like we’re back to normal.”