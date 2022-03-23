'A great improvement': Opelika Planning Commission approves Mill Property plan after widening lots

After a lot of interest in the Mill Property in Opelika, the planning commission believes it's finally found a development plan that’s best for the area.

“We’ve had some previous proposed developments there that we didn’t feel were appropriate and could be detrimental to the neighborhood,” Planning Director Matt Mosley said. “So we feel that the proposed development that Holland Homes is bringing forward is definitely a great improvement over what we’ve seen in the past.”

The Auburn home builder Holland Homes has built houses in Auburn and Opelika as well as other cities in the Alabama, including Springville and Chelsea.

The proposal for the Mill Property is to rezone the 34.8 acres of land along First Avenue and amend the future land use from light commercial and low density use to mixed use.

Mosley said it will include multiple types of housing and space for offices, restaurants, entertainment and a variety of other things.

A portion of the property, about eight acres, will be for commercial use or mixed use, which includes two offices, a space for food trucks to come in and out, some market stands that individuals can lease, four commercial buildings, a pavilion, restrooms and a small outdoor stage area with a common green space for events.

The mixed use buildings will be between two and three stories tall.

The proposed plan has townhomes extending down Cunningham drive and single family homes along the blocks of Second Avenue extending down 27th Street, 26th Street, 25th Street and 24th Street.

The townhomes would be 10 feet off the road. and those along First Avenue would be accessed on the rear alleyway.

The multifamily units would be built close to the street.

Mosley said the lot size for the single family homes was proposed to be 40 feet wide with a plot size of 4,500 square feet, but after some discussion the planning commission decided to request the plan be changed to allow for the lot size to be 50 feet wide.

“I’m concerned about the single-family density which is across the street from what’s there. It seems too dense to me,” said planning commission member Lucinda Cannon. “We just have people who’ve lived there for so long and have enjoyed the quiet and all of a sudden now they’re getting overwhelmed.”

Cannon asked Thomas Johnson, spokesperson for Holland Homes and director of community development, if it would be possible to “smooth out” the design so it’s “not so snug.” She recommended removing one lot from each block and making each lot 50 feet in width.

This would reduce the number of lots from 56 to about 46.

“Ten lots is pretty painful, but again, if that’s what needs to be done, we want to be good partners,” Johnson replied.

Cannon made a motion to amend the recommendation to the city council to increase the lot sizes for the single family homes, believing this would help make a better transition from the existing residential homes across the street to the proposed development.

All but one member voted in favor of the motion.

The commission approved the plan, with the amendment to increase the lot size to 50 feet in width, and is giving a positive recommendation to the city council. At the next council meeting on April 5 there will be a public hearing and a vote to approve the plan.