'A perfect fit': Keep Opelika Beautiful names a new executive director

The board of directors of Keep Opelika Beautiful has named Priscilla Blythe as the new executive director of the organization, succeeding Tipi Miller, who has been in the position for the past 13 years.

Blythe has served on the Keep Opelika Beautiful board for about five years and has been active in all programs and activities of the organization. On Wednesday, she started her first official day as executive director.

The organization, established in 1997 as a committee of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, hosts events including Garden in the Park, Shred Day, Citywide Cleanup and Adopt-A-Mile. It also organizes litter cleanups, educates the community on the importance of protecting the environment and encourages recycling.

Blythe, 48, said she first started working with Keep Opelika Beautiful because she wanted to get involved in the community and serve those who live in it. She said she’s excited to take on the director position.

“I just want the community to be a better place for my children and everybody’s children,” she said.

Blythe is originally from Columbus, Ga., and has lived in Opelika for the past 24 years. She and her husband Allen have two children, ages 17 and 15.

“I would love to get more community involvement, especially in cleaning up the litter,” Blythe said. “Coming into the city, we want to make the city look welcoming.”

Blythe was the incoming president of the board but decided to apply for the director position after Miller, the former director, was named executive director of United Way of Lee County, replacing Becky Benton.

“Tipi Miller has done an excellent job with Keep Opelika Beautiful and was difficult to replace,” board president Bruce Heath said in a release. “The KOB board is happy to have Priscilla at the helm of the organization. Priscilla has worked diligently as a volunteer, and she is the perfect fit for director. I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Blythe said she plans to continue the good work Miller started and hopes to grow the organization even more. “Tipi is so good to work with," Blythe said. "She is such a sweet person who loves Opelika, and we’re excited for her and her new adventure."

Miller said she and Blythe have been good friends for many years, and after Blythe joined the board, she saw what a good volunteer she was.

“She didn’t have to wait until a board meeting to discuss things. She just took the initiative, and those are the best volunteers for a nonprofit,” Miller said. “I’ve seen the potential in Priscilla for five years to be a great executive director, so I’m proud and glad that she can finally take on that role.”

Miller said it makes a “tremendous difference” knowing she’s leaving the organization in Blythe’s hands and has “no doubt that she will continue the great things” Keep Opelika Beautiful has done for the community over the years.