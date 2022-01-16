A place for untold history: Historians and Black leaders in Auburn share high hopes for future cultural center

By the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death next year and ahead of its bicentennial, the City of Auburn hopes it will be in the process of constructing a cultural center in northwest Auburn meant to remember local Black history. Historians and members of Black communities say they hope the center could be a museum and meeting place to tell the full story of how Black residents have shaped what the city looks like today as well as what their future looks like.
The Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, of Huntsville, was born and raised in Auburn and said his ancestors were among the first Black residents of Auburn enslaved by the city’s founding white families. He said he feels Auburn has the chance to produce a long-lasting landmark worthy of being on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail if properly curated and if care was taken to gather material and stories.
“We have a rich (Black) community within the Auburn family, and we’ve had that since prior to 1836,” he said. “The city was built on the backs of slave labor … (so) I think this is our opportunity to try to do what other cities have done with museums and cultural centers.”
Set to be located on North Donahue Drive behind the Boykin Community Center, the cultural center will be one element of the Boykin-Donahue Campus project, which will also add a recreation center, library, community garden, splash pad and classroom to the community center.
“I do think it’s important for a place like Lee County to … basically tell two sides of the story in its history. I think that’s what Martin Luther King wanted,” said Rep. Jeremy Gray of Alabama House District 83. “We kind of have to have a dialogue about the history (and about) how do we make a better Auburn, a better Lee County or a better Opelika. I think this is a start with the City of Auburn being a pioneer in this area of progress and innovation.”
Al Davis, Auburn’s community service director, said the cultural center remains in early development stages but that work should be underway by 2023. A formal map of the planned campus was presented at the Auburn City Council’s Dec. 21 meeting including the center, which will span about 1,700 square feet.
“This is an exciting project, and it’s exciting to work on and plan, so I look forward to when it comes to fruition,” Davis said.
Davis said the cultural center will be designed to look like one of the Rosenwald schools, which were over 5,000 one-room schools for Black children built between 1913–1932 beginning in Loachapoka and Lee County. Rosenwald schools are named after philanthropist and businessman Julius Rosenwald, later chairman of Sears, Roebuck and Company from 1932–1939.
“The first six (Rosenwald schools) were built in this general area,” Davis said.
One of those six was located near the present Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and was demolished in 1962, according to local historian Sam Hendrix in his book “Auburn: A History in Street Names.” Students relocated to Boykin Elementary School, now the Boykin Community Center after it was converted later from a middle school in 1983, Hendrix wrote, adding that Boykin opened in 1951 as the city’s first elementary school for Black children before integration.
Hendrix told the Opelika-Auburn News he’s looking forward to seeing the city take further steps in preserving past Black history by building the cultural center. He said he spoke extensively with Vickerstaff and others to make sure their place in the city’s story was written down.
“It was one of my priorities to learn what I could about Auburn’s Black history and include that in my book, and that just taught me there’s so much material we’re at risk losing if we don’t find a way to work very hard to find out about it,” Hendrix said.
He and Vickerstaff said that, whether through audio or video, the city should record experiences retold by older generations to make the cultural center more visually engaging than just being a collection of items and a series of text.
Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 President Billy Allen said his organization was pleased about the potential of the cultural center and would be “glad to partner and to assist in gathering information in any way we possibly can” for the city.
“This project shows the City of Auburn is very insightful and progressive in proposing this and undertaking this project,” Allen said. “It provides for some untold history of the Black community to be told and share how individuals have shaped the Black community in Auburn.”
Royrickers Cook, Auburn University’s associate provost and vice president for university outreach, graduated from Auburn High School in 1990 and attended the university afterward. He said Auburn University could also assist with the project as well if called upon by the city.
“I think there are always ways that we as a community can partner more, and hopefully, this cultural center is one of the ways we partner with local residents to help share historical contributions of significance of (Black residents),” Cook said. “We’ve worked over the years with a number of departments within the city like the Boykin Community Center… so we’d love to work with them and help do things to improve quality of life.”
And while it’s one thing to talk about the past, Vickerstaff said he’d like the city to also leave room for what’s to come for Auburn’s Black community because history is a constant.
“I would hope that those planning for this cultural center would allow for those future voices to have space and capacity where culture and history all meet creativity,” he said. “When we begin to tell the story of Black Auburn, there are young adults here doing of lots of things that become the adults who may impact Auburn and the state and the world.”