A place for untold history: Historians and Black leaders in Auburn share high hopes for future cultural center

“This project shows the City of Auburn is very insightful and progressive in proposing this and undertaking this project,” Allen said. “It provides for some untold history of the Black community to be told and share how individuals have shaped the Black community in Auburn.”

Royrickers Cook, Auburn University’s associate provost and vice president for university outreach, graduated from Auburn High School in 1990 and attended the university afterward. He said Auburn University could also assist with the project as well if called upon by the city.

“I think there are always ways that we as a community can partner more, and hopefully, this cultural center is one of the ways we partner with local residents to help share historical contributions of significance of (Black residents),” Cook said. “We’ve worked over the years with a number of departments within the city like the Boykin Community Center… so we’d love to work with them and help do things to improve quality of life.”

And while it’s one thing to talk about the past, Vickerstaff said he’d like the city to also leave room for what’s to come for Auburn’s Black community because history is a constant.

“I would hope that those planning for this cultural center would allow for those future voices to have space and capacity where culture and history all meet creativity,” he said. “When we begin to tell the story of Black Auburn, there are young adults here doing of lots of things that become the adults who may impact Auburn and the state and the world.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.