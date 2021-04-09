A poor farm no more, the property at Shoofly Farm offers bed-and-breakfast rooms and peace and quiet

The view from the entrance of the Auburn Bed and Breakfast at Shoofly Farm in Waverly on Highway 431 is of towering 200-year-old pine trees, laid out in neat rows, far away from new development and foot traffic.
The peaceful property, owned by lifelong travelers and musicians Louise and Michael Cardoza, looks much like the old poor farm once in operation nestled between Waverly, Opelika and Auburn.
But when searching for the quintessential place to call home, the Cardozas and Realtor Dena Haynes of Opelika set their sights on the tucked-away retreat, beginning the more than 10-year project.
In 2009, the couple set out to preserve the place, unwavering in their vision to transform it into a modern bed and breakfast while maintaining its storied past. But the property had a mind of its own, said Louise, an Opelika native. It had tons of history — and tons of weeds.
“It was so overgrown; we didn’t even know the apple house was there. I didn’t know that the chicken coop was there,” she said. “The last thing I wanted to do was to tear anything down.”
One challenge stood out: the Cardozas didn't live in town. They lived 984 miles away in Ridgewood, N.J., before settling in Barcelona, Spain, for five years while their son, Sam, played professional football there. Moving to Waverly for final touches three years ago, they kept an eye on the developments by scheduling two-week trips, many phone calls and virtual meetings.
“In the ad it said you can tear anything down and rebuild, but I just couldn’t see that because there’s so much history here,” Louise said.
Long ago, Chambers County citizens who couldn’t pay their taxes would come live on the old poor farm and work to pay off their debt, Cardoza says. Fixtures of time gone by are a log cabin jail that sits on the back of the property and an operational outhouse. The sprawling front yard just off the farm’s entrance served as the home of the Skeeter Fest in a past life, where concertgoers parked along Highway 431 to camp out and enjoy the bands.
Louise describes Shoofly Farm as “the perfect combination of a rustic retreat and an upscale, modern bed and breakfast experience.” The name Shoofly plays off Michael's career in the shoe business — and the many flies found when the Cardozas purchased it.
In addition to the five bed-and-breakfast rooms in the main residence, which they call "The Farmhouse," other buildings available for rent include the one-bedroom “Sugar Shack,” an efficiency called “Applehouse” and the “Cottage." Nearby are a sports court and gym, with walking trails spread out along the property.
“It was a labor of love, I must say,” Louise said.
Restoring old farms runs in Louise’s blood. Her mother, the world champion horse rider Mickey Samford Groom, preserved Opelika’s Oak Bowery Farm, but sold the property before Louise was old enough to purchase it. When Louise grew up, she says, she knew she wanted it.
Insistent to stick with the original footprint, Louise and others worked outside-in, starting with the smaller shacks before setting sight on The Farmhouse, the property’s key fixture.
The circa late 1800’s former caretaker’s home centers the property with 4,000 square feet between five bedrooms, a lounge and a kitchen, and featuring a mix of modern Danish, contemporary and rustic interior design. Honoring her late parents with rooms named after them, Lousie pulled from personal art collections, family furniture and sentimental items like her late mother’s horse riding whip and her grandfather Dr. Millard Samford’s flute.
Reusing original doors, molding and bead board helps preserve the space, Louise says. Inside, a new laundry and mudroom completed the floorplan, while the couple extended the back porch to incorporate a wrap-around porch.
On the porch, guests can enjoy a breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays that features fresh eggs from the farm’s chickens and that's “to die for,” Louise says. The farm’s caretaker, Bob, and Louise each make a version of her grandmother’s biscuit recipe — one old, one new.
The singer, pianist and guitar player and Michael, a guitar player, equipped each room with a piano and keep guitars nearby, just in case.
“There’s a niche that [Louise’s] filling that has not been filled in this area,” said Mitzi Groom, a team member at the bed and breakfast. “There are some really nice bed and breakfasts, but none that have the same space or farm area to add to the place. This will appeal to a certain amount of people that the other B&B’s will not appeal to.”
The animal family at Shoofly Farms — horses Roscoe and Francie; goats Oprah, Belvedere, Wes, Arturo, Nicolina, Scarlet, Rosario, Ginger, Skipper, Gilligan, Jheri Ann and Jewel; cats Little Juan, Effie and a stray; Opie the dog; rabbits Bell and Gladys; and three roosters and 40 chickens — stay overnight at Shoofly Farm, too.
Shoofly Farm now seeks local signatures to its guest books, Louise says.
“Normally, we attract out-of-towners, but we would also like to attract local people who want to have a staycation or get away and be pampered,” Cardoza said. “People do not have to lift a finger.”
To learn more about reservations, visit the bed and breakfast’s Facebook Page at Auburn Bed and Breakfast at Shoofly Farm or visit its website at auburnbedandbreakfast.com. Auburn Bed and Breakfast at Shoofly Farm is located at 5540 Highway 431.
Shoofly Farm welcomes guests with open but socially distanced arms, Louise says, adding staff will help address any safety concerns potential visitors may have.
Cay, who stayed in the Pasture Room in February, left a review on the property’s Airbnb rental page, saying she’ll be returning.
“Louise always provides additional personal touches and service,” said one guest who stayed in the Pasture Room and left a review on the property's Airbnb rental page. “It was my husband's birthday and she had him a card and small gift! Happy hour and a wonderful breakfast is always included and for a very small additional fee, she provided breakfast for our two daughters and one of their friends. She also provided transportation to and from dinner. We will be back!”
Work at the farm is not complete, Louise says, offering plans to include a café serving coffee and wine in a building near the sports court and rebuilding the honey house near the Sugar Shack that could not be saved. With one retreat penciled in for November 2021, Louise hopes to book more retreats in the future, she says.
Once while in France, the Cardozas stayed in a place similar to Shoofly Farm, Louise remembers. The attention to detail and care stayed with her long after checkout.
“I remember that care and that’s what I want to give to my people — the same thing that we’ve been given.”