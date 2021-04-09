A poor farm no more, the property at Shoofly Farm offers bed-and-breakfast rooms and peace and quiet

The view from the entrance of the Auburn Bed and Breakfast at Shoofly Farm in Waverly on Highway 431 is of towering 200-year-old pine trees, laid out in neat rows, far away from new development and foot traffic.

The peaceful property, owned by lifelong travelers and musicians Louise and Michael Cardoza, looks much like the old poor farm once in operation nestled between Waverly, Opelika and Auburn.

But when searching for the quintessential place to call home, the Cardozas and Realtor Dena Haynes of Opelika set their sights on the tucked-away retreat, beginning the more than 10-year project.

In 2009, the couple set out to preserve the place, unwavering in their vision to transform it into a modern bed and breakfast while maintaining its storied past. But the property had a mind of its own, said Louise, an Opelika native. It had tons of history — and tons of weeds.

“It was so overgrown; we didn’t even know the apple house was there. I didn’t know that the chicken coop was there,” she said. “The last thing I wanted to do was to tear anything down.”