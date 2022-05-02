A portion of Lee Road 320 to be closed all day Tuesday in Smiths Station

The Lee County Highway Department will be closing a portion of Lee Road 320 in Smiths Station to replace a culvert on Tuesday.

Approximately 0.83 miles east of the junction of Lee Road 318 and Lee Road 320 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, according to a release from LCHD.

Citizens who need to access Lee Road 318 or 320 to leave or return to their home should make plans for traveling before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

LCHD said traffic will not be allowed to travel through the work zone because of the depth of the culvert. Crews will be working to finish replacing it so the road can by reopened by the end of the day.

Contact the Lee County Highway Department at 334-737-7011, regarding any questions or concerns.