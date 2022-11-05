A proposal to build a cell tower in Floral Park remains tabled after Opelika City Council meeting

On Tuesday, the Opelika City Council decided again not to vote on a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall monopole cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street in Floral Park.

Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch made a motion to remove the resolution from the table, but no one made a second to the motion, so it remained on the table.

During a public hearing at the Oct. 25 meeting, several citizens voiced their disapproval of this project wondering if it could lower property value, saying it would be an aesthetic eye sore and speculating hearsay of risks of radiofrequency emissions.

City Attorney Guy Gunter said that the city’s authority to regulate cell towers is severely restricted by federal law and heavily regulated by the Federal Communication Commission.

Gunter said the city can only regulate the aesthetic, the distance the tower can be from other property lines and safety issues.

“The law was very clear that you cannot deny cell tower applications because of the radiofrequency emissions from that tower,” Gunter said. “That subject is controlled entirely by the FCC and Congress has preempted cities from getting involved.”

Gunter said the FCC has conducted its own studies and concluded that the radiofrequency emissions within parameters of regulation are not harmful to human beings.

Level-Up Towers, the company looking to build the cell tower, said their studies confirmed Floral Park was the best location, but for this construction to proceed, the council would need to make exceptions to the city ordinance to allow the tower to be built taller and closer to residential neighborhoods.

Several citizens are hoping this is enough reason for the city to deny the tower.

“My suggestion is this, can we buy more time?” asked Suzanne Tippett. “Can we look at other places that could do the same, maybe not as easily, maybe not as efficient, but to put it away from this large group of people?”

Dorsey Ketcham, who lives on Shamrock Street near Floral Park, pleaded with the council to find a way to legally deny the tower or to find another location for it.

“I know you can’t turn down the tower based off of health because of FCC regulations, but can you find another location farther away from so many people?” Ketcham asked.

Ketcham, and a few citizens at the previous council meeting, are also concerned about property value decreasing.

“Through this process of research on towers, my husband and I have considered the possibility of moving, so if we’re questioning living in the area, I would think others might do so in the future,” she said.

David Andrews, a consultant for Center for Municipal Solutions, said this 144-foot-tall cell tower is not the only way they could provide coverage for the area, but he believes it’s the best solution.

If the city were to deny this tower, Andrews said they would have to build multiple towers that would likely be closer to residential zones.

“That’s not a good situation and I’ve seen it in other communities across the Southeast in the state of Alabama,” he said. “When you start putting towers in residential common areas you start having lots of problems.”

Andrews said Level-Up provided evidence that there is not a reasonable alternative.

He said they looked at other areas to put the tower outside of Floral Park and looked at attaching it to other existing facilities like a water tower, but none of it would work.

“Unfortunately, Verizon is gonna have to have a tower in this area to provide the service,” Andrews said.

As more people are getting rid of traditional land line phones and relying more on cell phones, he said the residential neighborhoods are the areas that need the service.

“The federal courts have said that cities cannot outright ban cell phone towers in or near residential districts,” Gunter said. “The city can write guidelines, so that location is the least intrusive method or option to close a gap.

“So there are really two issues here. Number one, is there a gap in coverage, and the propagation studies would prove that. I understand there is a gap in coverage. And number two, if there is a gap in coverage, what is the least intrusive option that is available to the cell phone company.”

The resolution regarding the cell tower will appear again on the city council agenda for the meeting on Nov. 15.