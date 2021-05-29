'A really great starting point': New One Voice shelter helps women avoid homelessness and gain life skills

There are 14 new beds available to area homeless women who want to get their lives on track.
One Voice Shelter Coalition opened its Northridge women’s shelter on Morris Avenue in Opelika in March. It’s open to women who find themselves unemployed or underemployed and covered up with debt.
One Voice founders Jean Causey and Selina Daniel said that most citizens don’t realize how many people are living in cheap motel rooms or in their cars – or just wandering the streets.
Evictions, layoffs, furloughs, debt collectors, utility disconnections and medical bills are all too common in these women’s stories.
“They can’t make it; the cost of living is unbelievable,” said Daniel, who worked for the Opelika Housing Authority for over 25 years. “You shouldn’t have people living in cars or outdoors. We hope this place will alleviate some of that stuff for people.”
"This is a hand-up, not a hand-out," said Causey, who works for the Lee-Russell Council of Governments. "We want to help them to be self-sustaining."
Both Causey and Daniel stress that Northridge is not set up to handle women with substance abuse or mental health issues – they may be able to provide referrals, but even that would be on a case-by-case basis.
Long-standing need
One Voice had over 70 people in line for shelter when it began a public appeal for funding more than two years ago.
It bought the former assisted living facility on Morris Avenue in Opelika in 2019. Early partners in the project included the Scott Foundation, Opelika First United Methodist Church and the City of Opelika, along with Friends of the Community, a 27-year-old nonprofit run by Lee County Commissioner Robert Ham and attorney Steve Benson.
The community support of the shelter surged as Northridge neared its grand opening in March. It now lists over 40 Lee County churches, service clubs and other community groups as supporters, along with dozens of private citizens.
That support is very much needed. The building was overhauled to accommodate 14 bedrooms with half-baths and closets, plus a kitchen, a common living area and two common showers.
The cost of that work, combined with the mortgage, means One Voice could need up to $9,000 per month to keep its doors open, according to an estimate given by Ham and Benson when the fundraising drive started in 2019.
Causey spoke to the Lee County Commission last week about some grant funding, but her formal application won’t be submitted until next month. She also wants to approach Auburn city officials about financial support.
What they do
It may be helpful to think of Northridge as a boarding school or college dorm. The women who live there have to pay $300 for their rooms. That money is banked for them and they can use it for a deposit or first month’s rent or furniture when they move into their own digs.
They have to go through educational, financial and mental health screening. Many participate in ASCEND, the Southern Union State Community College program that helps people enter the workforce after long absences.
Successful students get formal state certifications as to their job skills, which come in very handy when they find themselves applying for jobs after not working for an extended period.
Ginger Vassy is the first Northridge resident to complete the ASCEND program – in just over one month, no less. What’s more impressive is that she hadn’t had a job since 2007, when she quit to care for a relative. That relative died recently and she was told to move out of the house.
Vassy now works as an assistant manager onsite at Northridge while she looks into educational and career possibilities. Getting certified to be a paralegal is a possibility, she said.
“In 6-9 months, I should be pretty well on my feet,” Vassy said. “They definitely do everything they can do to get you on your feet – this place is a really great starting point.”
Anyone who wants to help One Voice Shelter at Northridge, visit www.ovscleecounty.org or email contact@ovscleecounty.org.