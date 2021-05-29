'A really great starting point': New One Voice shelter helps women avoid homelessness and gain life skills

What they do

It may be helpful to think of Northridge as a boarding school or college dorm. The women who live there have to pay $300 for their rooms. That money is banked for them and they can use it for a deposit or first month’s rent or furniture when they move into their own digs.

They have to go through educational, financial and mental health screening. Many participate in ASCEND, the Southern Union State Community College program that helps people enter the workforce after long absences.

Successful students get formal state certifications as to their job skills, which come in very handy when they find themselves applying for jobs after not working for an extended period.

Ginger Vassy is the first Northridge resident to complete the ASCEND program – in just over one month, no less. What’s more impressive is that she hadn’t had a job since 2007, when she quit to care for a relative. That relative died recently and she was told to move out of the house.

Vassy now works as an assistant manager onsite at Northridge while she looks into educational and career possibilities. Getting certified to be a paralegal is a possibility, she said.