After one year, five months and 18 days of fear and uncertainty, an Afghan interpreter for U.S. and NATO forces, his wife and three young kids escaped the threat of the Taliban in Afghanistan and landed in America and came to Auburn to start a new life.

The Afghan interpreter Leo (named disguised for safety concerns) had worked side-by-side with U.S. and NATO forces for about 15 years. He, along with countless others who supported the U.S., was left behind after the Taliban took over the country and the U.S. withdrew.

Leo and the others that worked with the U.S. were promised safe passage to America through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, but during the chaos, there was no plan to help evacuate these Afghans.

Hunted by the Taliban, Leo and his family fled their home hoping for a chance to leave the country. With the help of an Auburn family, the Auburn community and Task Force Argo, Leo and his family finally escaped and arrived in Auburn in January.

Collapse

Leo started his job with the U.S. military after graduating from the Kabul Health Institute in 2005. He’s fluent in three languages, has medical training and has also worked with various other countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland, Great Britain and more.

In 2020, he was assigned to be a translator for Chris Sramek, of Auburn, who was tasked with training the Afghan National Army at the Kabul Military Training Center. Previously, Sramek served in the U.S. Army, served as a police officer, did contracting work in the Middle East for the State Department and worked as an international police advisor.

Sramek said his life depended on Leo, but they also became fast friends.

“In 2020, when I was working with (Leo) it was literally the two of us and a security detail,” Sramek said. “He was an interpreter assigned to me and me alone, so we had a chance to talk a lot just one on one.”

Leo said the training the Afghan army was receiving was a high level of training that had never been done before.

Sramek left Afghanistan in October of 2020 and Leo went back to his position as a deputy risk manager in the Kandahar province, which is in the south region of the country. Leo said this area was a hot spot for Taliban terrorists.

Months later, everything fell apart.

On Aug. 15, 2021, Taliban forces entered the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul and took power.

After the initial shock of hearing the news, Sramek tried to get in contact with his friend. It wasn’t until two weeks later that he found out Leo and his family were not able to get out of the country.

“A lot of people aren’t familiar with the country Afghanistan,” Sramek said. “I spent a whole lot of time there. That country has always, since I’ve been there so much, it’s always held a special place in my heart and when all of that was going on I was just in disbelief. How could we have done this to these people?”

Leo said everything changed suddenly and nobody knew what was happening. The Taliban took down the Afghan flag and began beating people, shooting people and searching for people, like him, that supported and worked with the U.S.

“Many of them they were just caught through the biometric machine, and they would just pick them up, the people, from their houses,” Leo said.

From his window, Leo recorded videos of the Taliban checking vehicles and checking houses. The words stressed and terrified aren’t strong enough to describe it.

At night, Leo would be on the lookout standing by the window while his children tried to sleep.

“The children had nightmare’s just saying, ‘The Taliban is coming. They’re going to kill us.’ They were dreaming of, when they were sleeping, just bad dreams or nightmares,” Leo said. “They were just waking up in the middle of the night from sleeping and running outside of the room saying, ‘The Taliban is coming. They are going to kill us.’”

Leo said his wife helped him stay strong through her support, comfort and encouragement to keep moving forward.

While people were still being evacuated from the Kabul airport, Leo received an email from the Department of State saying he could pick up his visa there. When he got to the airport gate, he received a text message from another American military friend that said, “Please don’t go to that gate. There is a possibility of an attack.”

He listened to the warning.

Several hours later, on Aug. 26, 2021, an ISIS suicide bomb attack killed 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 100 Afghans and wounded hundreds more.

During the time the Taliban was not in power, Leo said they still planned ambushes and attacked innocent people, women and the culture. When they returned, Leo said, “They were more aggressive than before. I can’t call them a human because they had no humanity.”

Leo said the reality of what is happening on the ground is not being shown in the media.

“They are torturing people. They are forcing women, widows, girls under age, they just make them marry the Taliban members, the Taliban commanders, the Taliban leaders. There are a bunch of females, girls, just been missing,” Leo said.

About two weeks after the collapse of the Afghan government when Leo was finally able to get in contact with Sramek, he said, “Hello brother, how are you doing?”

Sramek said, “Of course I’m thinking in my head, ‘Who the heck cares how I’m doing. How are you doing?’”

Since then, the two remained in constant contact and Leo frequently sent a pin over the phone with his exact location. Leo said the messages from Sramek and his wife Beth gave them strength. Together they started the journey to freedom.

Death threat

After all U.S. and NATO forces left, Leo received a death threat letter from the Taliban, which labeled him as their enemy. In the letter, the Taliban said they were looking for Leo, and if they caught him, they would kill him and his family.

This was actually the second time Leo had received a letter like this from the Taliban. The first was about 10 years ago, and he’s been on their radar since then.

“Ten years ago they were looking at me and I received a death threat letter from them. They were looking at my children to abduct them, to kidnap them and kill my wife, but finally we made it,” Leo said. “Fortunately, within 10 years, (I’m) just still alive just have a chance to still be alive.”

After seeing the letter, Leo and his family fled their home. Sramek told them to go to Mazar-i-Sharif, near the Uzbekistan border, where they were able to stay in a safe house for several months while Sramek was doing everything he could to find a way to help get them out.

The hardest thing Sramek said he had to do was tell Leo to give his contact information to his wife just in case something happened to Leo.

Beth reached out to three state representatives for help, but Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s office was the only one that seemed to care, she said. A representative of his office stayed in contact with them, often checked for updates and showed support.

“I just don’t understand why the people who stood by our personnel, our military personnel, put their lives on the line for our military personnel, why are they the ones that have been abandoned?” Beth said.

With the help of Auburn United Methodist Church and Pastor Cory Smith, Sramek was able to get in contact with Task Force Argo, a volunteer organization made up of current and former personnel across the military, defense, law enforcement and intelligence communities that help the people left behind get out of Afghanistan.

Task Force Argo has helped over 2,200 people escape.

“Working with them, my goodness, Task Force Argo they are gold,” Sramek said.

Eventually, Sramek sent word that Leo might be able to fly the family out of Pakistan, so Leo and his family traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan. A few days later, he received an email that said he’s been manifested for a charter flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan, so he risked the six hour journey back to the capital city.

“From the (Pakistan) border to Kabul there was plenty and plenty of checkpoints of Taliban,” Leo said.

They were checking vehicles and asking for names, where they were from and where they were going. Leo had to lie.

“Fortunately, they had no biometric machines, so if they had a biometric then we would have been caught and in their custody,” he said. “That was a big chance for us to be alive.”

Once they arrived in Kabul, Leo told Sramek they made it, and went to visit his father-in-law who was also left behind. He was an ex-Army general responsible for intelligence between the U.S. Army and Afghan National Army. He’s still trapped there.

A few days later, Leo, his wife and three kids went through the Taliban checkpoint at the Kabul airport. Again, they did not have biometric devices, and Leo did not tell them they were going to the U.S. military installation in Doha, Qatar.

They made it on the plane and landed in Doha. After spending about 8 months at the U.S. military installation there, they finally received a visa allowing them to fly to America.

Reunion

“I had my brother, Chris Sramek, just was waiting for me and we finally made it here,” Leo said.

The Sramek family anxiously waited to welcome Leo and his family at the Atlanta airport in January. Sramek’s daughter proudly held up the Afghan flag as they came off the escalator.

“One of my friends made the comment, ‘Look at this battle hardened man break into tears,’” Sramek said. “The reunion, it was awesome. I didn’t know what my reaction was gonna be, but it was great seeing him come up that escalator at the Atlanta airport. It’s just like ‘Oh my goodness, he’s really here.’”

Sramek got to meet Leo’s wife and kids in person for the first time.

Since arriving, Leo has received messages from military friends that he worked with from Australia, Canada, Fiji, Great Britain, Wales, Ireland and the U.S. All of them happy and relieved to hear they made it.

One U.S. serviceman said they’d only have a problem if he starts yelling, “Roll Tide.” Sramek had Leo message back, “War Eagle!”

Leo got to meet the members and pastors of the Auburn United Methodist Church, the people that he said kept them alive while they were trapped in Afghanistan through financial support and prayers.

“Our Sunday school class in particular, they went on this journey with us,” Beth said. “We couldn’t have carried that alone.”

“I can’t just explain in one word or in a sentence regarding their support because they are my family,” Leo said about the church and the Srameks.

The church members helped them move into a home and helped get his kids in school. Leo said Auburn City Schools and the School Resource Officers went out of their way to welcome them.

“I received hospitality from the Auburn community, the entire community, just supporting me,” Leo said. “I never seen this in my life before that they were sending me dinner each night until I settled in my house.”

He and his family received a big dose of Southern American food with casseroles, potato salad, chicken and vegetable sides. He said he finally had to ask people to stop.

Sramek said he’d never seen such an outpouring of support in his life. His church and extended church community in other states jumped right on board. They’ve had to turn away people from donating stuff because they’ve received so much.

Now, Leo’s focus is on building a new, independent life here.

“I got a second chance of my life,” Leo said. “The other good thing which we have here is we have freedom.”