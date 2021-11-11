''A spirit that is not afraid': Auburn recognizes first Black student with campus marker

Harold Franklin couldn’t be at Auburn University on Thursday to see his legacy permanently installed on campus, but family and friends were there to witness the university unveil a marker in remembrance of him.
Franklin made history as the first Black student at Auburn University, enrolling in its graduate school in pursuit of a master’s degree in history on Jan. 4, 1964, after a court battle determined the university’s initial rejection of his application was racial discrimination. He transferred to the University of Denver following repeated rejection of his thesis by Auburn’s history department.
The marker is installed on a short brick wall near another marker, between Samford Hall and Ralph Brown Draughon Library, that remembers the desegregation of Auburn University.
Franklin died Sept. 9 at age 88 in a Talladega hospital, but his son, Harold Franklin Jr., was there in his stead to represent his father’s legacy.
“There’s nothing more we can say as a family except thank you for all you’ve done,” Harold Jr. told an audience that gathered for the ceremony. “I’d like to thank all of you not from the bottom of my heart, but from my entire heart.”
After the ceremony, he described his father as a deeply humble man who was a brother among 10 siblings.
“It’s a little gloomy because (my father’s) not here, but I like the energy (and) the spirit is great here,” he said. “He would speak on (Auburn) if someone asked but he wouldn’t generally say much about his time at the university. He was quiet but when he spoke, he spoke volumes.”
In addition to Harold Franklin Jr., Thursday’s ceremony also featured words from Auburn trustee Elizabeth Huntley and Auburn University President Jay Gogue, as well as banking executive Kenneth Kelly, who delivered the spring 2021 commencement speech.
Huntley told the audience that Franklin’s death was solemn but that she knew he was grateful to see permanent recognition decades later.
“This has been in the works for a long time. He was so excited about this event — he wanted to read and approve everything,” Huntley said.
Auburn University sought to right past wrongs on a personal level to Franklin, and Huntley recalled asking if there was anything the university could do for him. His request: find the two white students during his time on campus who befriended him when no one else would, as the university had him isolated in a dormitory from other students.
“He was in a whole dorm by himself, alone every day away from his newborn son and family,” Huntley said. “He said there were many days (he) wouldn’t talk to anybody … and it was lonely.”
Huntley said she wasn’t able to reconnect them but that Franklin appreciated the gesture.
Auburn University issued Franklin an honorary doctorate arts degree in 2001, but it wasn’t until last year that he set foot on Auburn’s campus as a student again. He was finally granted the opportunity to defend his long-awaited thesis, and the university conferred his master’s degree in history on Dec. 12, 2020.
“He didn’t tell me he was coming to do it, he just came and did it,” Harold Jr. said when he found out about his father’s return to campus. “That was his nature. He said he went down and they gave him his degree, and I said, ‘You what?’”
Deldric Franklin, Franklin’s grandson and Harold Jr.’s son, said he wasn’t even aware of his grandfather’s milestone until 10th grade, when Deldric’s history teacher asked him if he was familiar with the story.
“(My teacher) said, ‘Do you know your granddad, do you know your folks?’” Deldric said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I know my granddad, I see him every Sunday and I hang out with him and we talk.’ He said, ‘No, you don’t know your granddad.’”
The next time Deldric visited his grandparents he pored through a scrapbook featuring photos from his grandfather’s days at Auburn.
“I’m swiping through, scrolling through, and I say, ‘Who is this guy right here?’” Deldric said. “It’s the famous picture where he’s walking on campus. He says, ‘That’s me. I was the first Black student at Auburn University.’”
The marker in full reads:
DR. HAROLD ALONZA FRANKLIN, SR.
Dr. Harold Alonza Franklin, Sr. walked onto Auburn’s campus on Jan. 4, 1964, as the school’s first Black student. In 2020, he walked across the graduation stage to receive the master’s degree he long sought. The 56 years between those dates tell the story of Auburn’s past and present.
Franklin graduated from Alabama State College in 1962. After Auburn denied his application for graduate school, a federal court judge ruled on Nov. 5, 1963, in Franklin’s favor, determining that Auburn’s denial amounted to discrimination against him and other Black prospective students.
After entering Auburn as a graduate student in 1964, Franklin faced numerous discriminatory obstacles, including the continued rejection of his thesis by his graduate committee in the History Department. Franklin decided to transfer to the University of Denver where he received a scholarship and earned a master’s degree in history.
Franklin taught and held administrative posts at Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T University, Tuskegee Institute and Talladega College from 1975 until retiring from education in 1992.
In 2001, Auburn University awarded Franklin an Honorary Doctor of Arts, 37 years after he left the university. Then, in 2020, Franklin successfully defended his thesis and graduated from Auburn with a master’s degree in history.