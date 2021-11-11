''A spirit that is not afraid': Auburn recognizes first Black student with campus marker

Huntley said she wasn’t able to reconnect them but that Franklin appreciated the gesture.

Auburn University issued Franklin an honorary doctorate arts degree in 2001, but it wasn’t until last year that he set foot on Auburn’s campus as a student again. He was finally granted the opportunity to defend his long-awaited thesis, and the university conferred his master’s degree in history on Dec. 12, 2020.

“He didn’t tell me he was coming to do it, he just came and did it,” Harold Jr. said when he found out about his father’s return to campus. “That was his nature. He said he went down and they gave him his degree, and I said, ‘You what?’”

Deldric Franklin, Franklin’s grandson and Harold Jr.’s son, said he wasn’t even aware of his grandfather’s milestone until 10th grade, when Deldric’s history teacher asked him if he was familiar with the story.

“(My teacher) said, ‘Do you know your granddad, do you know your folks?’” Deldric said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I know my granddad, I see him every Sunday and I hang out with him and we talk.’ He said, ‘No, you don’t know your granddad.’”

The next time Deldric visited his grandparents he pored through a scrapbook featuring photos from his grandfather’s days at Auburn.