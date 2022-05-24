A steady flow of voters came out to the polling stations in Auburn and Opelika on Tuesday

Polling places in Opelika and Auburn say there’s been a steady flow of citizens coming to vote in the primary election throughout the day Tuesday.

Several voters said the governor race and the state senate race are the two most important races in this election.

While some voters said they always come out to vote because they feel it’s their responsibility, others who don’t usually vote in the primary election explained that they came out this time because there needs to be a change.

Marvin Dowdell, a voter from Opelika, said he’s always excited to come out to vote even if he doesn’t feel confident his candidate will win.

“Just wish more people would turn out,” Dowdell said. “I’m always excited about voting. I vote in every election no matter how small it is. I just can’t understand why people don’t vote. I think it’s a very important right that we have.”

Joan Kuykendall, a voter from Auburn, said she was excited to vote in this election because she knows one of the candidates running for circuit court judge.

“I think it’s a privilege to vote,” she said.

Susan Jones, chief inspector at the EAMC Health Resource Center polling place in Opelika, arrived at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and planned to stay until the polls closed at 7 p.m.

She confirmed that there were 6,168 registered voters and around 3 p.m. about 18% of voters had cast their votes.

Rebecca Stephens a poll watcher at EAMC Health Resource Center said there’s been a good turnout of voters coming in steady waves.

“Everything has been very smooth,” Stephens said. “These people know what they’re doing and they’re very careful about following the rules and keeping track.”

Outside the Resource Center, friends and family members of candidates promoted their candidate by holding signs for voters to see as they walked into the building.

Adam Tickal, 23, the son of Lee County Circuit Judge candidate Jeff Tickal, planned to stay there all day. He has also helped his father campaign by putting up signs around town and going door to door handing out flyers.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s not often that you get to support a candidate that you know personally is a good person, so I’ve enjoyed doing that.”

Erin Beaver, wife of Lee County Circuit Judge candidate Elijah Beaver, was holding up signs to promote her husband outside the Resource Center for most of the day Tuesday. Around 3 p.m., Pauline Phillips, 65 of Opelika, took up the position.

Phillips said she’s known the Beaver family for a while and believes Beaver will be a fair and honest judge who will listen and uphold the laws.

“I realized that I haven’t done anything in politics in a while, and if I was ever going to help somebody with the process, then at least it could be for somebody that I know,” she said.

Janet Widell, chief inspector of Frank Brown Recreation Center polling place in Auburn, has held the position since about 2009. On Tuesday she arrived at the center around 5 a.m. to set up.

This year is the first time her precinct was able to use a new system to check voters in called Express Poll Electronic Pollbook, which she said has worked fairly well.

“It validates your address and if you’re an eligible voter,” she said, “the idea being that people will not have to wait and the lines would move a little faster.”

Widell said this want election is very important because it tells each party who the citizens what as their candidate for the November general election.

“We’ve had wonderful volunteers," she said. "The biggest problem I have is finding people who want to be poll workers."

Even though the position requires the individual to work all day, Widell said it’s a nice way to spend time with other people who are interested in civics and political science.