A sure sign of summer: City Market returns to Town Creek Park on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 25 vendors will be in attendance on Saturday, May 29, according to Cook.

“We have some jewelry makers, a lady that makes pottery, a candle maker — it ranges each week with about how many artisans there are going to be because I try to rotate them,” Cook said. “I rotate people that make brittle, bread, sweets, and we try to rotate those out as well.”

Some of the farmers focus on honey, others on corn or jelly, she says. But vendors are set up to “have a little bit of everything.”

Josh and Beth Hornsby of Hornsby Farms will be bringing sweet jams, pepper jellies, pickles, heirloom squash, zucchini, tomatoes and jalapeño and banana peppers to what they call one of their “favorite” summer farmers markets.

Applications opened for City Market closed March 1. Cook selects applicants based on market needs and said she “tries not to have too many vendors there that sell the same items."

The parking lot can get crowded, and Cook recommends both a gravel parking lot across the street from Town Creek Park and circling around the regular lot.