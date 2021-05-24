A sure sign of summer: City Market returns to Town Creek Park on Saturday

As summer approaches, the city of Auburn's summer City Market returns Saturday to promote local farmers and artisans.
Located in Auburn’s Town Creek Park every Saturday from May 29 to August 28, the market will offer fresh produce and local handmade products for purchcase by community members from 8 to 11 a.m.
“We’re just super-excited to be back at City Market,” said Beth Hornsby of Hornsby Farms, in a phone interview. “It’s a great event and a great way to be out in the community — it was a lifesaver last year during COVID-19.”
After months of planning, the Auburn Parks and Recreation department is looking forward to hosting the outdoor citywide summer farmers market.
“I would encourage anyone to come and check it out,” said Sarah Cook, Auburn Parks and Recreation Community Programs Coordinator. “We’re really excited that we can support these local farmers and vendors because it has been such a tough year on everyone.”
In 2020, the city hosted one curbside market in April before switching to in-person markets May 22 after farmers markets were declared an essential service, according to Cook.
Each Saturday, visitors can expect vendors set up in two “classic farmer’s market style” rows of white tents near the park’s pavilion. In Alabama, farmer’s markets are regulated to 70% farmers and 30% non-food vendors, according to the administrative code of the Alabama Farmers Market Authority.
Approximately 25 vendors will be in attendance on Saturday, May 29, according to Cook.
“We have some jewelry makers, a lady that makes pottery, a candle maker — it ranges each week with about how many artisans there are going to be because I try to rotate them,” Cook said. “I rotate people that make brittle, bread, sweets, and we try to rotate those out as well.”
Some of the farmers focus on honey, others on corn or jelly, she says. But vendors are set up to “have a little bit of everything.”
Josh and Beth Hornsby of Hornsby Farms will be bringing sweet jams, pepper jellies, pickles, heirloom squash, zucchini, tomatoes and jalapeño and banana peppers to what they call one of their “favorite” summer farmers markets.
Applications opened for City Market closed March 1. Cook selects applicants based on market needs and said she “tries not to have too many vendors there that sell the same items."
The parking lot can get crowded, and Cook recommends both a gravel parking lot across the street from Town Creek Park and circling around the regular lot.
“A lot of people come, shop and then leave, so there’s always parking opening up,” Cook said. “I encourage people that if you don’t see a parking spot, circle around a few times and you will see one.”