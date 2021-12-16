A Target store is coming to North College Street in Auburn, joining Publix downtown

A property developer has announced plans to bring a Target store to North College Street in Auburn in an upcoming retail and residential development. It’s the second national retail chain to take hold in downtown Auburn as a Publix location is under construction on South Gay Street.
Godbold and Company, in partnership with JNS Realty, will feature the Target location in its future Godbold Building to be constructed and open by spring 2023. The building will be located at 129 N. College St. between Five Guys and the Wright Street Parking Deck.
The announcement came at the City of Auburn’s Downtown Design Review Committee meeting on Tuesday.
Chris Godbold, owner of Godbold and Company and the building site, said the Target will take up the full ground floor space of the building.
“Unlike some of the student housing projects we’ve seen in the area, which have been really good for some of our businesses with the amount of traffic they’ve brought out, we have a building that has a 100% occupancy for the commercial space,” he said.
In addition to the Target location, the remaining two floors of the building will include 32 two-bed, two-bath apartments Godbold described as market rate housing, with two elevators among the access to the residential floors. Apartment tenants will be able to access North College Street via an external stairwell on the north side of the building.
The first time the development was presented to the committee in April, a 75-foot tall building with 110 apartments was proposed. Now, the building will be 55-feet tall after previous concerns from the committee that the building towered over others downtown.
“That allows us to really combat some of the construction pricing that we’re dealing with right now with materials, and it’s just a better fit here,” Godbold said. “What we wanted to do was to present something that really fit in well with College Street.”
A total of 42 parking spaces will be added to the back end of the building, accessible via Wright Street with a pedestrian walkway in between the building and the Wright Street Parking Deck.
“What makes this really important to us is connectivity, walkability and … the ability to walk between the buildings,” Godbold said. “That’s something I do on a daily basis.”
Members of the design review committee requested developers ensure the walkway be well lit for evening and night hours as well as give attention to the building’s upper-level windows and see that they don’t clash with the design of those on other downtown buildings.
Groundbreaking on the Godbold Building is anticipated in January.