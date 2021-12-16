A Target store is coming to North College Street in Auburn, joining Publix downtown

A property developer has announced plans to bring a Target store to North College Street in Auburn in an upcoming retail and residential development. It’s the second national retail chain to take hold in downtown Auburn as a Publix location is under construction on South Gay Street.

Godbold and Company, in partnership with JNS Realty, will feature the Target location in its future Godbold Building to be constructed and open by spring 2023. The building will be located at 129 N. College St. between Five Guys and the Wright Street Parking Deck.

The announcement came at the City of Auburn’s Downtown Design Review Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Chris Godbold, owner of Godbold and Company and the building site, said the Target will take up the full ground floor space of the building.

“Unlike some of the student housing projects we’ve seen in the area, which have been really good for some of our businesses with the amount of traffic they’ve brought out, we have a building that has a 100% occupancy for the commercial space,” he said.

