'A thing of beauty': Billie Oliver honored for developing the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail in Opelika

Over the past 12 years, Lee County Master Gardener Billie Oliver, 81, of Opelika has worked with a variety of people and groups to make the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail in Opelika’s Municipal Park what it is today.

A plaque honoring Oliver and her work will be unveiled Wednesday at the trail located on Park Road.

“I’m honored to receive this because to me it symbolizes the support that I’ve had not just from Master Gardeners, but also from other organizations,” Oliver said. “Really, it’s not just me. It’s that teamwork of all the people who’ve helped make the garden a better place to be. I feel like there should be a lot of other people standing up there with me.”

Oliver was the main architect of this trail. She created the landscape plans, wrote grant letters, prepared budgets, designed signage, advocated support, raised funds, rallied volunteers and spent countless hours working on the trail and gardening.

The trail is a demonstration garden that is made up of native plants and was named after Caroline Dean of Opelika, a well-known researcher of wildflowers, a conservationist and a former president of the Wildlife Society of Alabama. She died in 2016 at the age of 97.

Dennis Pinkard, former president of the Lee County Master Gardeners, was asked by Dean to take over the trail in 2010 and let the Master Gardeners develop it and run it.

Pinkard said the goal was to create a garden with only native plants from Alabama and the local area.

“We didn’t have a Master Gardener who was just specifically trained for native plants, but I had seen Billie Oliver’s yard and I knew what she was doing,” Pinkard said. “She was taking her yard and turning it into natives only.”

Oliver was not a member of the Master Gardeners yet, but she was interested in plants and passionate about creating a home garden full of native plants.

Pinkard then approached Oliver about managing the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail, and she said she’d do it.

Dean donated about 20 of her native azaleas from her home garden for the trail, which kicked off Oliver’s work on the wildflower project, and she along with Pinkard and the rest of the Lee County Master Gardeners started the project.

“It’s just turned into a thing of beauty for the City of Opelika. It really is something,” Pinkard said.

After planting the azaleas, Oliver said they started to work on clearing out the overgrown areas along the figure-eight shaped path and started thinning the surrounding trees to provide more air and light for the plants they wanted to put in the area.

Understory trees were planted, which make up the layer of plants that grow between the ground and the forest canopy. Screening plants were placed around the outside of the trail as a barrier between the surrounding wooded area and the wildflower trail. Fences, plant labels and signs were also added.

Now the trail has about 100 species of plants.

“We try to emphasize plants that belong to the area. Some of our plants are kind of rare and some people don’t notice them because they are common plants,” Oliver said. “With native plants, it’s for the ecology. We need to have spaces that support the bees, the butterflies and pollinators.”

Oliver said one of the goals of this garden trail is to educate the public and encourage others to incorporate these native plants into their own home landscape.

In 2012, Oliver decided to take the courses to officially become a Master Gardener as a way to give back to the community. Later she became the coordinator for the organization.

“I think the most wonderful thing about Master Gardeners and about working here has been the friendships and the camaraderie that we have from working together on a project,” she said. “So many of the people that I started with have gotten older and can’t be here anymore, but as I walk through the garden, I don’t just see the plants. I think of the people that gave them and worked to make the project a success.”

Throughout the years, many community groups have volunteered to help or donate plants, including the Alabama Wildflower Society, the City of Opelika, Auburn University, Auburn Student Government Association, Keep Opelika Beautiful, Huntsville Botanical Garden, Opelika High School, multiple youth groups and more.

“It’s that network of teams that kind of keeps things going,” Oliver said.

Although a lot of work has been completed, Oliver said there is still work to be done. They plan to thin the trees some more, work on filling the ground level with wildflowers and other plants, add more benches and improve the pathway.

Oliver said some heavy rain has washed the path away, causing erosion and exposing roots.

Betsy Akins became the coordinator after Oliver, who now acts as an advisor. Akins said they would also like to create an outdoor classroom in a circular area of the property and add benches.

This area could accommodate Master Gardener programs or any other community entity that would like to use the outdoor space.

“It helps people have a space to relax, unwind and restore themselves with whatever they’re facing in life, and it’s also a place for people to learn about native plants,” Akins said about the trail. “I can't emphasize the feeling of serenity that helps people when they are close to nature. The connection with nature is so valuable.”