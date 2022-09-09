'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run

About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run.

Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.

The hashtag #runforliza spread across the country, and running communities in 20 different states held runs for Eliza on Friday.

Preston Henry, 34, of Auburn, met Fletcher several times through a mutual friend who also lives in Memphis. She decided to reach out to Mari Wilkes, a member of the Auburn-Opelika Running and Track Association, to see if they could hold a run for Eliza here in Auburn.

“I just wanted to honor her, and I’m a runner and a teacher and a mom so it hit close to home just because I can relate to all of her roles in life,” Henry said. “I run early a lot and just can’t imagine what her family is going through. I just wanted to support her and support her friends and family.”

Henry has been a runner since she was a teenager and is currently a first grade teacher at Auburn Early Education Center.

With the help of Wilkes and Clement Tanaka, the race manager of Auburn Opelika Running & Track Association, they were able to organize the run. Wilkes was able to get everything together and get the word out on Wednesday, and Tanaka mapped out the route for the event. It started at Auburn United Methodist Church.

One family from the Memphis area, in town visiting their daughter who attends Auburn University, came out to run as well.

The group had a 34-second moment of silence, one second for each year of Fletcher’s life, and started the group run around 4:30 a.m.

Runners chose to run 1, 2, 3 or 5 miles. Henry and Wilkes each ran 5 miles for Fletcher.

Wilkes, 40, of Auburn, has been a runner for about 10 years.

As a runner, Wilkes and six of her friends go for early-morning runs together, and she said that safety is always on their minds.

“I think Eliza Fletcher’s run just kind of hit us all a little bit differently because it could have been any of us,” Wilkes said. “There have been times where all of us individually have had to run by ourselves that early in the morning.”

Wilkes said Fletcher was in the middle of her usual 10-mile run, which was close to her home and probably a route she’d taken countless times before.

According to a 2021 survey of more than 2,000 runners by Runner’s World magazine, “60 percent of women said they had been harassed when running, 25 percent reported being regularly subjected to sexist comments or unwanted sexual advances, and six percent said they had felt threatened to such an extent by harassment while running that they feared for their lives.”

“In a time in the world where things are dark and heavy, there is light, and to see all of these different, big cities and small towns across the country that came together to run in her honor is really amazing,” Henry said.

Henry described Friday morning as “touching,” as people who didn’t know Fletcher personally came out to honor her and finish the run for her.

“It was just cool to see our little community show up and support a bigger cause,” Henry said.

“It was a very emotional experience,” Wilkes said. “It was just a way for us as runners to emotionally connect with her as a runner, her family and her running friends and all that they are having to go through.”