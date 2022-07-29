A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary

The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County.

Billy Allen, the organization's president, said Lee County had a branch in the past, but it went inactive.

In 2019, an organization committee was formed, consisting of Allen, Secretary Irene Dowdell and Treasurer John Harris, with the goal of forming a new Lee County branch.

Allen contacted the NAACP state conference to see what they would need to do, and he was told they would need 100 members. After reaching this number, the Lee County branch became official on July 25, 2020.

“There was an effort to make sure that – in terms of social justice, economic, political and educational equality and equity – the citizens of Lee County wanted to address things that were going on here locally."

He also said that national events, including the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by police, "did have an impact" in the group gaining reforming and gaining enough members to become an official branch.

Citizens told Allen that they wanted a way for their voices to be heard collectively on whatever problems might arise, whether it be about weed abatements in the city or the redistricting process.

The group now has about 170 members, Allen said.

Looking back, moving forward

Oscar Penn, who was born and raised in Opelika, became an executive member of the NAACP shortly after the branch was established.

“I joined because there was things and issues in our community that we could help citizens with no matter what race, creed or color,” said Penn, 63. “The NAACP offered us the resources to be effective in some of the areas from voting to abuse to any kind of situation that came about.”

Penn said the NAACP is an important organization that listens to the citizens in the community and helps their voices be heard.

Over the past two years, Penn said, the NAACP has formed meaningful partnerships with city officials to get things accomplished. He thinks one of the biggest accomplishments has been working with the City of Opelika on the Carver Jeter Revitalization Plan, which involves improving neglected neighborhoods in Wards 1 and 2.

Allen said the organization has also worked with Auburn and Opelika and around Lee County on issues such as COVID-19 testing, voter registration, voter education and redistricting.

The NAACP has also pushed to reactivate the Auburn University branch of the NAACP and to educate minority students on the topic of equality.

“We’ve worked with the Lee County Remembrance Project and Equal Justice Initiative and getting the marker to memorialize and honor the slaying of African-American men in Lee County,” Allen said.

The marker, in downtown Opelika’s Courthouse Square, tells the story of four Black men – John Moss, George Hart, Charles Humphries and Samuel Harris – who were lynched by white mobs in Lee County in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Working with city leaders

Allen said working with Auburn and Opelika during the redistricting process this year has been a learning experience.

“We always want to work in a spirit of cooperation,” Allen said, “in the spirit of not being adversaries, but being community partners so that we can make sure that all the individuals in the community – whether in Auburn, Opelika or Lee County – that their voices are heard.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller have each worked with the NAACP recently during the redistricting process for their cities. Both mayors said they’ve appreciated the NAACP’s input and congratulate the organization on its second anniversary.

“They are very passionate about those ideals that they believe in,” Anders said. “We certainly value our citizens, and I value the fact that they have things that they’re passionate about. I’m grateful that they care enough to share those opinions and thoughts with us. The NAACP does a great job with that.”

Anders and Fuller both believe that advocacy groups play an important role in a municipality as they represent citizens in the community.

“I’d like to see more folk get involved (in government),” Fuller said. “I think many of our citizens in Opelika are pleased with where we are and the progress that we’re making, and of course, it takes all of us working together to move forward in a good manner, so I welcome folks being involved and being interested.”

Fuller has met with Allen several times and said the president "is very sincere about what he’s trying to do and about his mission.”

Allen said the future plans for the Lee County NAACP will involve continuing the work they’ve been doing with COVID-19, voting, redistricting and educating students as well as working on ways to reduce gun violence in the area.

“We’re very proud and happy to be able to say that we’ve been around for two years,” Allen said.

On Saturday, the NAACP will be celebrating its second anniversary by hosting "Party with a Purpose" at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

That day, it will be renewing memberships, allowing new members to enroll and accepting donations for a scholarship.

The NAACP works with Lee County Remembrance Project and Equal Justice Initiative by raising funds for The Racial Injustice Essay Contest, which is a scholarship opportunity open to all students in grades 9-12 in Lee County.

The students are asked to write about a racial injustice topic and winners receive $5,000.

The NAACP is working to raise the funds for the scholarship, which will be presented later this year.