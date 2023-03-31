Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., is now accepting applications from nonprofits that serve Opelika for the fifth annual “Opelika Giving Day,” which is scheduled to begin May 10.

Opelika Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising challenge that provides an opportunity for citizens to support their local nonprofits. This year the fundraising challenge will begin at noon on May 10 and end at noon on May 11.

According to a release, Opelika Giving Day has raised over $149,450 for more than 35 nonprofits serving Opelika from 1,140 donations.

“Envision Opelika Foundation is proud to be the host organization for Opelika Giving Day this year,” Susan Brinson, president of the organization, said in a release. “Opelika Giving Day is a way to support special projects within our community, giving everyone an opportunity to contribute to their favorite nonprofit project, or possibly multiple projects, that impact Opelika! Individuals, companies and organizations are all invited to participate in this special day of giving.”

Visit www.opelikagivingday.org to fill out an application before the deadline of April 10. Selections will be made on April 11.

“On average, 10 nonprofit organizations that service the Opelika area are selected based on the strength and scope of their applications,” the release said. “Each nonprofit must commit to designating a nonprofit project contact person to lead their social media campaign, participate in training sessions and build engagement with their prospective donors leading up to the day of Opelika Giving Day.”