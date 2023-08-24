The Auburn City Council has voted to bring improvements to two intersections along Drake Avenue in the coming year.

The intersection at North College Street and Drake Avenue will feature left-hand turning lanes along both roads. New traffic lights will be added at there as well.

The intersection at North Gay Street and Drake Avenue, which is known to have a "really awkward" layout will be completely rebuilt with a new roundabout.

“I believe the danger with College and Drake is significant. There have been accidents and there continue to be accidents there,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “The other intersection is just really awkward. It’s very goofy… I would just have to presume that a roundabout would be more efficient and effective than this king of cockeyed intersection we got going on right now.”

Councilwoman Beth Witten agreed that both intersections had been problematic since she has been on the council.

“I think paying attention to it and improving it are necessary,” she said.

Several new sidewalks and pedestrian lights are also planned as part of the improvements. The sidewalks and lights will go along East Drake Avenue from North College Street to North Gay Street and from Ross Street to Perry Street. Sidewalks and lights will also be added along North Gay Street from Drake Avenue up to Pitts Circle.

Construction on the North Gay Street roundabout and the North College Street intersection were originally planned as two different projects. City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch indicated they were brought together into one project to help streamline the construction process.

“They were two separate projects and we combined them into one so that if we were going to make a mess out there, we’re just going to do it all at the same time,” she said.

Both projects are part of the city’s 2024 transportation plan. The city will use Rebuild Alabama Act funds to pay for construction.