Auburn student died in campus dorm on Wednesday, coroner says

An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of death, according to Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

Hailey Johnson, 20, died in her dorm room in Oak Residence Hall on Wednesday afternoon from suspected natural causes, Manning said, but an autopsy has yet to be carried out.

"We don't think there's any foul play involved ... or any drug-related incident," Manning said. "She did have some medical and health issues but we're not inclined to go into that right now."

Manning said Johnson was last seen alive on Tuesday entering the dorm building at about 8:46 p.m. He said Auburn police were called to the scene at about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday after a roommate discovered an unresponsive Johnson in the dorm.

"EMS arrived onto the scene and determined there was nothing they could have done," he said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m. after the coroner's office conducted an on-scene investigation. Her family was notified and requested her body be sent back to Colorado.

Her body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery at about 5 a.m. Thursday for a post mortem examination and a toxicology screening.

Johnson was a native of Greenwood Village, Colo., and a sophomore in animal science specializing in equine science. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

