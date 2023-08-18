College Street will be partially closed next week and the Country Club Road will permanently close on Sept. 5, according to the City of Auburn.

From Monday to Aug. 28, construction crews will work on the crosswalk at the intersection of College Street and Miller Avenue/Roosevelt Drive. During that time, the inside northbound and southbound lanes of College Street will be closed. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times using the outside lanes, the release from the City of Auburn said.

The City advised drivers to continue using caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Country Club Road in Opelika will permanently close to traffic starting Sept. 5 to allow the Auburn University Regional Airport to extend the runway safety zone.

Traffic control measures will be in place from Aug. 21 to 25 to notify motorists of the pending closures, city officials said. The City of Auburn advised drivers to find alternate routes. Saugahatchee and Airport roads will remain open.