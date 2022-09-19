Lee County Sheriff warns of emergency plane landing on 280 just north of Phenix City

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a traffic advisory due to an emergency plane landing on U.S. 280 near Lee Road 456 on the north side of Phenix City.

According to Lee County Sheriff, Jay Jones the plane was a single engine light aircraft. Jones said he believed the plane had departed from the Columbus Airport. The plane experienced electrical problems and had to make an emergency landing. There were two people on board, the pilot and a passenger, but neither sustained any injuries due to the landing.

The inside lane is currently open on the west bound section of 280. Eastbound lanes going toward Phenix City are open as well.

“The outside lane which would be the slow lane if you will, the right side heading with traffic, that lane is still closed,” Jones said. “But traffic is moving along. That just forces a little bit of a bottleneck there, obviously, when they're confined to one lane going toward Opelika.”

“Some motorists actually stopped and assisted the pilot in pushing the aircraft to the side of the roadway to get it out of the main roadway,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the plane will be pulled off to an empty lot and mechanics are on the way. The plane’s wings will be removed and the plane will be towed back to Columbus, Jones said.

The traffic warning was put out just before 5 p.m. Central Time. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Lane closures and slow traffic is expected in the area.