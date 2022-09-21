Man dies after his mini-van strikes a tractor-trailer truck in Russell County

A Georgia man died in Russell County on Tuesday evening after the mini-van he was driving struck a tractor-trailer truck, according to a release from the Opelika Outpost of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ricky Cook, 65, of Cataula, Ga., was fatally injured when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck the 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle driven by Thomas E. Richards, 60, of Port Charlotte, Fla., according to the release.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on Alabama 165 near the 20-mile marker, about 11 miles south of Phenix City.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.