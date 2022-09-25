Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon

An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145.

At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Northern was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about eight miles east of Opelika. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.