 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon

  • 0
Police lights

An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145.

At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

Northern was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about eight miles east of Opelika. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert