A Lee County Schools' bus and two privately-owned vehicles were involved in a wreck Thursday morning near the intersection of Highway 29 and Lee County Road 177, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A school bus aide and the drivers of the privately-owned vehicles were the only ones who were injured in the Beulah crash. They remain in stable condition at an area hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

“None of the injuries were critical. All three of the individuals — the two drivers and the aide on the bus — were transported to the medical center for treatment,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Thursday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Highway 29, Jones said. No additional details about the wreck have been released.

“I hate that anyone was injured, but fortunately none of the children on the bus suffered any injury as a result of the collision,” he said.

The roadway was blocked for less than an hour, but it has since been cleared.

-This is a developing story. We'll update this story with more details as soon as they become available.