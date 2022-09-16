Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard

A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112.

George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton.

Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Lee County EMA had issued a traffic alert for the area, which is near Beauregard High School and Beauregard Elementary School, around 7 a.m.

Lee Road 146 was shut down on Friday morning, with barriers placed at the intersection of Lee Road 146 and Highway 51 as well as the intersection of Lee Roads 146 and 112.

The roadblocks affected the thru-traffic on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee 112, and forced motorists to search for alternate routes.