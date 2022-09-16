Vehicle crash in Beauregard on Friday morning has claimed a life and shut down Lee Road 146

A vehicle accident took the life of a motorcycle driver this morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112.

The motorcyclist, George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton.

Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 AM this morning.

Rita Smith, Lee County EMA director, had previously said there was a fatality.

Lee County EMA issued a traffic alert for the area around 7:00 AM.

Lee Road 146 has been shut down, and there are barriers at the intersections of Lee 146 and Highway 51 as well as Lee 146 and Lee 112.

This is affecting the thru-traffic on 146 between Highway 51 and Lee 112.