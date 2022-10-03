Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika.

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor A. Buchanan, 37, was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

“Buchanan was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries at East Alabama Medical Center,” the press release said.

No further information is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.