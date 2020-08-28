UPDATED 5 P.M.: Suspect in custody; shooting incident investigated in Auburn

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.
From the Auburn Police Division
ref: Friday afternoon active-shooter response
At about 4:19 p.m., Aug. 28, 2020, Mary M. Williams, surrendered herself to members of the Auburn Police Division and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident.
Subsequently, Williams was arrested on a felony warrant for the offense of domestic violence first degree and was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where a bond was set for $30,000.
EARLIER REPORTS:
Auburn police continue to be involved in an active-shooter investigation that began before noon Friday.
Police are searching for a woman suspect.
Early reports tied the incident to a domestic dispute, and police were seen responding to a business on Alabama Street in Auburn, and later a home on Lightness Drive in the Solamere subdivision off of Highway 14 west.
Search continues
The Auburn Police Division issued this statement at 12:37 p.m. Friday:
"The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an investigation of a domestic related shooting that was reported on Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 11 am, at a business located in the 100 block of Alabama Street, Auburn, Al.
"Mary M. Williams, age 28, from Auburn, AL has been identified as a person of interest. She was last seen leaving the area in a white 4 door CLA250 Mercedes, bearing license plate number JFR957.
"Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. She should be considered armed and dangerous.
"Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Williams. If the subject or vehicle is observed, dial 911 immediately. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.
"If you know of Williams whereabouts or have any information on this, or any other case, please contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line 334-246-1391."
Opelika police
The Opelika Police Department also issued a statement:
"The Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools are reporting that Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lockdown in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn.
"Everyone at the school is safe.
"A threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presense on the scene.
"Opelika Police Department Captain Shane Healey ask that parents and citizens stay clear of the school until the suspect is apprehended. The OPD and OCS will post an all clear message as soon as the suspect is apprehended."
More details will be reported as they become available.
