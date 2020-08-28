UPDATED 5 P.M.: Suspect in custody; shooting incident investigated in Auburn

"Mary M. Williams, age 28, from Auburn, AL has been identified as a person of interest. She was last seen leaving the area in a white 4 door CLA250 Mercedes, bearing license plate number JFR957.

"Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Williams. If the subject or vehicle is observed, dial 911 immediately. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.

"If you know of Williams whereabouts or have any information on this, or any other case, please contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line 334-246-1391."

Opelika police

The Opelika Police Department also issued a statement:

"The Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools are reporting that Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lockdown in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn.

"Everyone at the school is safe.

"A threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presense on the scene.