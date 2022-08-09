Actual quote from sorority rush: 'Moms will panic-buy for their daughters, which is really sweet'

Female students flocked back to Auburn University late last week bearing their sorority’s letters and big smiles as Recruitment Week - that's what sorority people call it instead of rush - kicked off Friday.

The roads surrounding the Village Housing Community, the Auburn Recreation and Wellness Center and Starbucks are now packed with sorority members and potential new members.

Downtown boutiques have also gotten busier as the young women prepare for this important week.

“This weekend has definitely picked up a lot because summers are slower,” said Chloe Floyd, general manager for Behind the Glass, of the sorority-inspired bump in business. “They love to shop. They’re very fashionable women.”

During rush, there have been three different in-person rounds since COVID-19. Each round has a different dress-code: T-shirt and skirts, summer-dresses, and then all-black dresses paired with the perfect heel.

Behind the Glass has been posting Instagram Reels and TikToks to help prospective sorority members who are from out-of-state or may not know anyone in Greek life to answer their questions about the perfect outfit.

“We definitely noticed some moms who are out-of-state where their daughters thought they packed all the perfect stuff to go through rush and are actually missing things,” said Floyd. “Moms will panic-buy for their daughters, which is really sweet.”

Other downtown boutiques such as Elisabet Boutique, Therapy, Ellie Clothing and Charming Oaks also have plenty of options for Recruitment outfits.

“College girls in general help downtown for restaurants and boutiques in general," Floyd said. "You know, that’s our bread and butter."

Recruitment Week wrap up on Saturday as the excitement from Bid Day will take over the Neville Arena and the Village Housing Community.