Advice to gameday motorists in Auburn: 'Have patience'

Tens of thousands of alumni, fans, visitors and tourists are expected to come out to Auburn this weekend to experience the beginning of the 2021 football season, and public safety officials are sharing things to keep in mind in order to stay safe.

Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart with the Auburn Police Division is thinking mostly about traffic congestion before and after the game.

“One of the best pieces of advice I can offer is for people to have patience with traffic both before and after the game,” Stewart said. “Try to understand that we’re going to try and get people where they need to go as quickly as we can, and that usually takes us about an hour and a half, sometimes two hours at most.”

Stewart also said it would help to be mindful of road construction around town, particularly with construction projects going on at Wire Road and Cox Road, North College Street and U.S. 280, Farmville Road between North Donahue Drive and North College Street and on Opelika Road between North Dean Road and East University Drive.

While drivers are in town looking for places to park, Stewart said they should be mindful of private property, make sure not to block driveways and to always leave roadways clear for traffic and emergency vehicles to pass through.