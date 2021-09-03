Advice to gameday motorists in Auburn: 'Have patience'

Tens of thousands of alumni, fans, visitors and tourists are expected to come out to Auburn this weekend to experience the beginning of the 2021 football season, and public safety officials are sharing things to keep in mind in order to stay safe.
Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart with the Auburn Police Division is thinking mostly about traffic congestion before and after the game.
“One of the best pieces of advice I can offer is for people to have patience with traffic both before and after the game,” Stewart said. “Try to understand that we’re going to try and get people where they need to go as quickly as we can, and that usually takes us about an hour and a half, sometimes two hours at most.”
Stewart also said it would help to be mindful of road construction around town, particularly with construction projects going on at Wire Road and Cox Road, North College Street and U.S. 280, Farmville Road between North Donahue Drive and North College Street and on Opelika Road between North Dean Road and East University Drive.
While drivers are in town looking for places to park, Stewart said they should be mindful of private property, make sure not to block driveways and to always leave roadways clear for traffic and emergency vehicles to pass through.
“Make sure that the roadway is passable for emergency vehicles, especially those areas marked for emergency vehicles such as curbs marked for fire zones and access to fire hydrants,” Stewart said. “Those are some of the key things that we look at.”
Stewart said if visitors, tailgaters and game day attendees know they’re going to drink alcohol on game day, then they should remember to be respectful to others and not drink and drive.
“There are families here and others that aren’t indulging, and everyone should be responsible and be prepared,” Stewart said. “If you know you’re going to drink, have a designated driver or another means of transportation.”
For safety in the stadium itself, Executive Director of Campus Safety Kelvin King said the stadium would have walk-through metal detectors for attendees to enter through and that weapons of any kind were not allowed.
Along with weapons, items such as artificial noise makers, cameras with lenses over four inches, non-clear bags, outside food and drink, pets, stadium seats with arms, umbrellas and video cameras will also not be permitted inside the stadium.
Auburn University will also be implementing a clear bag policy for stadium-goers this year, meaning that any outside possessions besides seat cushions, clutches, wallets and small purses must be carried in clear tote or ziplock bags.
King also encouraged students, guests and other football fans to stay alert, be prepared and report any suspicious activity to campus safety or the police in order to have a safe game day.
“Safety and security is everyone’s responsibility,” King said. “If you see something, you should say something and allow public safety to determine whether it’s significant or not, but if you see something out of the ordinary or something that appears unusual, by all means, reach out to public safety.”