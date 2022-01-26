After a rough day in the kitchen, Auburn alumnus survives the elimination round of "Next Level Chef"

Once he was able to continue, both chefs completed their dish and sent them to be judged by Blais and Ramsey.

After the blind tasting, both judges chose Harrison’s tuna burger with avocado and red cabbage as the dish that would survive the elimination round.

Harrison will move on to episode six with the 11 remaining chefs, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m. CT on FOX.

The show was filmed in Las Vegas in September and started with 15 chefs competing for the $250,000 first-place prize.

Contestants have been split up into three teams vying for the individual title of Next Level Chef, and one chef is eliminated each round.

The individual who wins best dish keeps all their team members safe from elimination for that round.

Each team has a mentor of either Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington or Richard Blais, who won “Top Chef” in 2011.