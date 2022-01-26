After a rough day in the kitchen, Auburn alumnus survives the elimination round of "Next Level Chef"

Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison survived the latest elimination round of Gordon Ramsey’s cooking show “Next Level Chef,” and will have another chance to compete for the title in the next episode.
On the fifth episode of the cooking competition show that aired Wednesday night, the three teams were challenged to create a next level burger.
Harrison chose to cook a spicy classic American burger brisket, but had what he called a “rough day in the kitchen.”
With only 30 minutes to complete his dish, his meat turned out both raw and burnt at the same time.
Harrison’s team mentor Richard Blais chose him to go into the elimination round, which gave him one last chance to create a dish that could keep him in the competition.
In the elimination round Harrison went head-to-head with home cook chef Devonnie from Ramsey’s team, and they were tasked with cooking an Ahi tuna burger with slaw and a side of onions.
The chef with the best dish would survive to the next round and the other would be sent home.
The nerves got to Harrison and he accidentally cut his finger with a knife while preparing his dish.
Time was stopped while the medic took care of his injury and gave him a glove for his injured hand.
Once he was able to continue, both chefs completed their dish and sent them to be judged by Blais and Ramsey.
After the blind tasting, both judges chose Harrison’s tuna burger with avocado and red cabbage as the dish that would survive the elimination round.
Harrison will move on to episode six with the 11 remaining chefs, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m. CT on FOX.
The show was filmed in Las Vegas in September and started with 15 chefs competing for the $250,000 first-place prize.
Contestants have been split up into three teams vying for the individual title of Next Level Chef, and one chef is eliminated each round.
The individual who wins best dish keeps all their team members safe from elimination for that round.
Each team has a mentor of either Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington or Richard Blais, who won “Top Chef” in 2011.
The premise is that each team gets sent to cook on one of the three floors. The top floor has the best kitchen appliances and the chefs get the first pick of ingredients, while the team sent to the “basement” level gets the leftover ingredients and lesser grade appliances to work with.