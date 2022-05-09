After a three-day search, divers recover father’s body from Lake Harding

Sunday afternoon, search teams recovered the body of a Valley man who drowned after rescuing his son in the Halawakee Creek area of Lake Harding on the Friday of Mother’s Day weekend.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Jacob Davidson, 30, and his 6-year-old son were boating together on the lake between Long Bridge, the span of Lee Road 379 that goes over the lake, and the Chattahoochee Valley Railroad trestle.

“It appears that, from what we know, the child had fallen off the boat into the water,” Jones said.

The wind was very strong on Friday, and Jones said the breezy weather made the water choppy and resulted in the child falling overboard.

Jones said the child was wearing a flotation device, but was drifting away from the boat. Davidson jumped in without a flotation device after his son. Jones said it appeared he’d become fatigued and began shouting.

A nearby boater heard him and came to assist. Davidson handed his son up toward the assisting boater who pulled the child onto the boat, but when the assisting boater turned around, Davidson was gone, according to Jones.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 4:30 Friday afternoon and began the search.

“At that point we responded and began notifying search and rescue agencies that had equipment to assist,” Jones said.

Multiple agencies from Daphne, Ala., Tallapoosa County, Lee County and Georgia responded and provided resources including high resolution sonar devices, search and rescue teams and divers.

“When the sonar would indicate something that could be the victim, the divers would check it,” Jones said. “That continued all day Saturday and again on Sunday morning.”

Jones said the wind and choppy waters impacted the search efforts making it difficult for the divers.

At approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon, Jones said the sonar found the victim and the divers recovered his body.

“Just have an overwhelming appreciation for all the people that responded and certainly for everyone keeping this family in their thoughts and prayers,” Jones said.

A gofundme has been set up by Ana Bullard on the behalf of the Beulah community to support the Davidson family. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-the-davidsons.