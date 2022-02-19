After bonding together over crafting, mom and stepdaughter start small business

When Auburn mom Morgan Buskirk first met her stepdaughter Charlee two years ago, the two bonded over crafting.

Their first project together was repurposing a piece of wood into décor for Charlee’s room — and they realized quickly that the best part wasn’t the final product, but the fun they had together while making it.

With that in mind, Morgan and 8-year-old Charlee Buskirk recently started a small business called B Crafty Box.

The two sell hand-packaged boxes that include unassembled supplies to make an art project.

“Since Day 1, we’ve been making stuff together,” Morgan said.

She said her loved ones told her that they wished they had the time and creativity to make crafts like she and Charlee did — and that’s when she had the idea for B Crafty Box.

The box has all of the supplies down to the glue and paintbrushes to make the craft.

“It has everything you need to make the family craft together. You don’t have to go out and buy material or come up with something to do,” Morgan said.