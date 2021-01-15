After CDC ranks Alabama last in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, ADPH blames delayed reporting and updates numbers

As of late Friday afternoon, Alabama ranked last in the nation for per capita vaccination distribution, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) had a total of 271,925 vaccine doses allocated to the state, and a total of 87,138 vaccine doses administered.
According to the CDC, and based on these numbers, Alabama had administered 2,051 total doses per 100,000 people, which ranked No. 50 among U.S states, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. dashboard. Georgia ranked No. 49, with 2,179 total doses per 100,000 people.
Minutes after the Opelika-Auburn News posted this information on its website, the ADPH sent out an update stating that it did not concur with the CDC ranking.
The actual numbers, according to the update, were 370,575 doses delivered, and 130,394 of those doses administered so far in Alabama.
Why the delay in reporting? "ADPH, as part of its ongoing review of vaccine data, determined that some entities did not report complete information which meant that some doses administered were not included in CDC numbers," the update stated. "This issue has been corrected, and providers are reminded that all doses of COVID-19 vaccine must be recorded in the system within 24 hours of administration."
Alabama has been allocated 640,150 doses, according to ADPH.
“Our current supply remains limited, but we are committed to vaccinating as many Alabamians as possible," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We will get shots in the arm and off the shelf. In the meantime, be patient, wear your mask and practice good common sense. Let’s get this thing behind us.”
Currently, two vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19. Both Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine require two shots to be effective.
ADPH provides vaccine distribution numbers every Monday for data reported through the previous Sunday.