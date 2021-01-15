After CDC ranks Alabama last in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, ADPH blames delayed reporting and updates numbers

As of late Friday afternoon, Alabama ranked last in the nation for per capita vaccination distribution, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) had a total of 271,925 vaccine doses allocated to the state, and a total of 87,138 vaccine doses administered.

According to the CDC, and based on these numbers, Alabama had administered 2,051 total doses per 100,000 people, which ranked No. 50 among U.S states, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. dashboard. Georgia ranked No. 49, with 2,179 total doses per 100,000 people.

Minutes after the Opelika-Auburn News posted this information on its website, the ADPH sent out an update stating that it did not concur with the CDC ranking.

The actual numbers, according to the update, were 370,575 doses delivered, and 130,394 of those doses administered so far in Alabama.