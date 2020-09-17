AFTER THE STORM: Local emergency responders head south to offer aid; attention locally turns to runoff flooding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE, 1:25 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.

Lee County team, deputies head south

A team of 13 first-responders from the Opelika Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department and Lee County Emergency Management Agency departed Thursday morning to provide help in hurricane-ravaged Baldwin County.

“We are honored to be able to send a team to assist our neighbors in Baldwin County. Baldwin County EMA assisted our agency during the aftermath of the March 3, 2019, tornadoes and we are getting an opportunity to do the same for them," local EMA director Rita Smith said Thursday.

Additionally, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News that deputies were dispatched to Baldwin County to render aid.

"We are sending 12 deputies down to the Baldwin County area to assist with area security and traffic control. Our personnel will be on location for several days as needed under our Law Enforcement mutual aid agreement," Jones said.

“When an area is impacted by a catastrophic event and the call for assistance goes out, we believe it is our duty to respond in support of our fellow law enforcement agencies in their time of need,” he said.