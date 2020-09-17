AFTER THE STORM: Local emergency responders head south to offer aid; attention locally turns to runoff flooding

UPDATE, 1:25 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.
Lee County team, deputies head south
A team of 13 first-responders from the Opelika Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department and Lee County Emergency Management Agency departed Thursday morning to provide help in hurricane-ravaged Baldwin County.
“We are honored to be able to send a team to assist our neighbors in Baldwin County. Baldwin County EMA assisted our agency during the aftermath of the March 3, 2019, tornadoes and we are getting an opportunity to do the same for them," local EMA director Rita Smith said Thursday.
Additionally, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News that deputies were dispatched to Baldwin County to render aid.
"We are sending 12 deputies down to the Baldwin County area to assist with area security and traffic control. Our personnel will be on location for several days as needed under our Law Enforcement mutual aid agreement," Jones said.
“When an area is impacted by a catastrophic event and the call for assistance goes out, we believe it is our duty to respond in support of our fellow law enforcement agencies in their time of need,” he said.
“We monitored the situation in regard to Hurricane Sally with an eye for the impact on the Alabama gulf coast and eventually our Lee County community as she traveled inland," Jones said. "We are committed to supporting public safety efforts in coastal Alabama and particularly in assisting the Baldwin and Mobile County Sheriff’s Offices.
"They were here for us in Lee County when the tornados hit in March of 2019 and we are going to be there for them now.”
Meanwhile, Alabama Power and state water officials are keeping a close eye on rivers and streams to monitor flooding conditions as runoff from days of rain will continue into the weekend.
The Tallapoosa River and Lake Martin are included on the watch list.
As of early Thursday afternoon, no spillway gates were yet open at Martin Dam, said Alabama Power spokesman Mike Jordan.
UPDATE, 12:45 p.m.
Power being restored
The following statement was released from Alabama Power Company midday Thursday:
"As an 11:00 am update, significant progress has been made this morning in the effort to restore electricity to Alabama Power customers following Hurricane Sally. Power has been restored to more than 16,500 Alabama Power customers across central Alabama since the height of the storm.
"At present, approximately 130,000 Alabama Power customers are without service statewide. Of that number, 14,000 outages exist in central Alabama. Outages are a result of numerous fallen trees and large limbs resulting in broken poles and downed wire.
"The following is a breakdown of those outage locations:
Montgomery County – 5,300 customers
Elmore County – 2,000 customers
Butler County – 1,600 customers
Lowndes County – 1,500 customers
Elmore County – 1,500 customers
Autauga County – 1,300 customers
Tallapoosa County – 1,100 customers
Lee County – 400 customers
Dallas County – 300 customers
Wilcox County – 100 customers
"Work to restore service to all customers will go on throughout the day. Additional crews are also onsite and assisting with the restoration effort."
Thursday morning report
Thousands of central-Alabama customers remained without electrical power this morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally remnants, and the Tallapoosa River, which feeds Lake Martin, will remain vulnerable to flooding for several days as runoff from heavy rains continues to drain.
More than 5 inches of rain pelted the Auburn-Opelika area during Sally’s visit, causing flooding concerns on local streets and waterways, along with concerns of soil being moistened and trees falling in wind gusts that reached more than 40 mph.
The good news, however, was that the storm picked up speed and moved through faster than expected, weather officials said.
Alabama Power Company reported at 7 a.m. today that 1,200 Lee County customers remained without power, with almost 3,000 out in Tallapoosa County and more than 4,000 in Elmore County.
Alabama Power still was working to restore power at midmorning to about 160,000 customers statewide as a result of outages caused by fallen trees, large limbs, broken poles and downed limbs.
“Work to restore service to all customers will go on throughout the day. Additional crews from other areas will also arrive this morning to support,” a statement from the company said this morning.
Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee and Valley all had measured rainfall in excess of 5 inches, the weather service reported.
Sally weakened to a tropical depression late Wednesday and picked up speed. The National Hurricane Center said Sally’s center would move today out of southeast Alabama and across central Georgia, reaching South Carolina tonight.
The storm today is dumping heavy rains over central and northern Georgia and western South Carolina. The National Weather Service said up to a foot of rain could accumulate in parts of Georgia, where multiple flash food warnings were issued, according to the Associated Press.
Forecasters said South Carolina could see isolated rainfall totals of 10 inches. Flooding was also possible in portions of North Carolina and Virginia through Friday.
