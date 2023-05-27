Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn University recognized Memorial Day a few days early this year with a Friday morning ceremony at Cater Hall where they reflected on the 20th anniversary of the War in Iraq and those who lost their life.

Opelika City councilman Todd Rauch was the keynote speaker at the event. AU honored Beth Hiller, the Gold Star mother of soldier Dusty Hiller.

A total of 4,599 flags were planted in the lawn in front of Cater Hall was planted in remembrance of every U.S. service member who scarified their life during the Iraq War.

Rauch, a retired military officer who also fought in the war, recounted the events of the 9/11 attacks. He spoke about Alabamians who lost their lives and the War on Terror, including Auburn alumni and CIA agent Johnny Michael Spann. Rauch said Spann was the first American casualty in the War on Terror.

“In the desert of Iraq, these men and women faced harsh conditions enduring scorching heat, dust storms and the constant threat of enemy fire. They carried the weight of heavy gear and weapons, never faltering in their determination. Moving forward — step-by-step — knowing that their actions would shape the course of history.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is a profound moral difference between the use of force for liberation and the use of force for conquest. Every day, we are reminded about what we were liberating,” Raunch said.

Rauch said the day was the somber anniversary of the death of Pfc. Jeremiah Smith. He was the first recorded U.S casualty of an Improvised Explosive Device. Rauch was driving the Humvee directly behind Smith’s vehicle when the attack happened.

“We lift up Jeremiah Smith’s memory on this solemn day, and we honor the sacrifice that was so costly laid at the altar of freedom,” he said.

Rauch recounted his own story of being wounded in a battle in Iraq two months after Smith’s died on April 4, 2004.

He encouraged those listening to embrace the spirit of American resilience, and not lose sight of the ideas that service members fought and died for. He said Memorial Day was a time to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes and ensure their legacy lives on.

During the event, Jamie Popwell, a marine veteran and founder of Flags for Vets, presented Beth Hiller with flowers and a flag in honor of her son. Popwell also presented flowers and a flag to Hiller’s sister, Ashleigh Hawkins-Hentschel, and his niece, Dani Hentschel.

“The Hiller family lost a courageous soldier,” said Curtis Pippin of the Veterans Resource Center. “Spc. Hiller’s courageous actions in the face of a determined enemy shall always be remembered.”

Hiller was one of eight killed on “Black Sunday” during the Siege of Sadr City in Iraq. Pippin said the siege marked the beginning of an 8-month battle that liberated 2.2 million Iraqis.

Paul “Puck” Esposito, director of the AU Veterans Resource Center, said everyone who raised their hands and swore to defend the constitution wrote a blank check to their country.

“Sometimes...” Esposito said as he choked back tears, “Sometimes that check gets cashed. And that hurts. I think you could ask the Hiller family.”

Additionally, Dr. Taffye Benson Clayton, vice president and associate provost for Inclusion and Diversity, called Veterans an integral part of the Auburn Family.

Liyah Stewart, a member of the Auburn Student Veteran Association, sang the National Anthem. Chaplain Gary Riddle of the Alabama National Guard gave the invocation. Drew Lufkin, president of the Auburn Student Veterans Association, laid the wreath. Taps were performed by Jerry brown.

After the Memorial Day event, Beth Hiller took a few minutes to talk about her son. She said she wasn’t excited about him joining the military, but he knew what he wanted and had his plans laid out. She said the military has continued to show support for her family.

“I was going to support him all the way,” Hiller said. “I think of the good times with Dusty. I can talk about him, but when I really focus on him, then I’m going to get teary.”